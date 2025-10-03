Top 15 AI Browsers: Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the way we interact with technology, and when it comes to AI browsers, they are at the forefront of this transformation. From agentic AI browsers that perform tasks autonomously to lightweight AI browser apps for mobile, the options are growing quickly.

These AI-powered browsers integrate intelligent assistants, automation, and productivity features directly into your browsing experience, unlike traditional browsers. Therefore, this article is like a guide that provides a list of the best AI browsers available in 2025, based on official sources and trending innovations.

List of Top 15 AI Browsers

The AI browsers over the past decade have changed the way people search and integrate information in every aspect. They can summarise pages, suggest next actions, automate form filling, and even research topics on your behalf. Below is a table of the top 15 AI browsers, including their year of origin and what their main function is: