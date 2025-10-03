RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
List of Top 15 AI Browsers, Check for Productivity and Automation

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 3, 2025, 01:54 EDT

Discover the 15 best AI browsers like Perplexity, Fellou, Genspark, Opera Neon, and Brave. Learn about AI-powered browsing, automation, and productivity tools.

List of Top 15 AI Browsers for Productivity & Automation
Top 15 AI Browsers: Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the way we interact with technology, and when it comes to AI browsers, they are at the forefront of this transformation. From agentic AI browsers that perform tasks autonomously to lightweight AI browser apps for mobile, the options are growing quickly.

These AI-powered browsers integrate intelligent assistants, automation, and productivity features directly into your browsing experience, unlike traditional browsers. Therefore, this article is like a guide that provides a list of the best AI browsers available in 2025, based on official sources and trending innovations.

List of Top 15 AI Browsers 

AI Browsers

The AI browsers over the past decade have changed the way people search and integrate information in every aspect. They can summarise pages, suggest next actions, automate form filling, and even research topics on your behalf. Below is a table of the top 15 AI browsers, including their year of origin and what their main function is:

S. No

AI Browser

Description

1

Perplexity Comet

Conversational AI browser that summarises pages, automates tasks and offers a context-aware assistant. 

2

Dia

Agentic-style browser/skill gallery focused on automations and task agents (announced alongside other AI browser efforts).

3

Opera Neon (AI-agent variant)

Opera’s AI-centric, agentic browser built for task automation and creative tools (Neon name reused for new AI product).

4

Genspark AI Browser

On-device AI browser advertising agentic/autopilot features and ad-blocking.

5

Sigma AI Browser

AI-first browser with an AI agent for automating bookings, planning and tasks (waitlist / early access pages).

6

Fellou

An agentic AI browser that runs background tasks, automates deep research and cross-app workflows.

7

Do Browser (Chrome extension / Do Browser)

Chrome extension that accepts natural-language “do” commands to perform actions in the browser.

8

AnkiDecks AI (Anki-Decks)

An AI tool to convert notes/PDFs/videos into Anki flashcards, useful for study workflows integrated with browsing.

9

Browserbase

Developer-focused platform for running (and automating) browser instances and building web agents.

10

Brave (Leo / Brave AI)

Brave’s privacy-first AI assistant (“Leo”) that summarises pages, answers questions and generates content inside the browser.

11

Compose AI

AI writing/auto-completion extension that integrates with the browser to generate and edit text.

12

ChatGPT (OpenAI) — browser capabilities/plugin

OpenAI offers browsing via plugins and has publicly discussed browser projects and web capabilities. Not a single standalone “ChatGPT Browser” product from OpenAI (as of sources).

13

Perplexity AI (search engine/product)

The company behind Perplexity Comet launched its conversational search engine in December 2022.

14

DIA / DIA (Advanced Edition)

Branded agentic/automation offering (coverage treats “Dia/DIA” as part of the new wave of agentic browsers).

15

Opera (AI-enabled mainline / Aria / Opera One)

Opera’s mainstream browser introduced integrated AI assistants (Aria / One) and later launched Neon as a distinct agentic product

(Source Note: The data has been verified and extracted from various official sources such as The Verge, Brave Leo AI, Sigma Browser, Genspark AI, and Wikipedia)

Why AI Browser Experience Stand Out?

Unlike conventional browsers such as Chrome, Safari, or Firefox, AI browsers are designed to do more than just display websites. They integrate AI assistants that can:

  • Summarise Pages: AI Browsers like Perplexity Comet automatically generate article summaries, according to TechCrunch.

  • Automate Actions: According to the Perplexity AI official, there will be tab management, workflows, or even filling forms. An AI browser that saves you time. Automate tasks, ask questions, research the web, and more”.

  • Research topics on your behalf: acting like an intelligent assistant rather than a static search box, according to the Fellou official site. It also claims itself as “the world’s first agentic AI browser,” built for cross-app task automation (Fellou site).

  • Boost productivity: The browser reduces the manual effort with contextual suggestions. Wikipedia also defines AI browsers as web browsers with “integrated AI capabilities, such as automatically summarising webpage content or filling out forms.”

Comparison of AI Browsers

AI browsers stand out because they “act” rather than just “display. Verified sources show they can summarise, automate, and research in ways traditional browsers cannot. This makes them valuable productivity tools.

Browser

Key Feature

Best For

Perplexity Comet

Conversational AI search

Research & quick answers

Fellou

Agentic automation

Productivity & workflow tasks

Genspark AI

Personalised browsing

Custom search experiences

Opera Neon

Creative design with AI

Visual & creative browsing

Brave AI Browser

Privacy-first with AI

Secure AI-powered browsing

Final Thoughts

Therefore, the rise of AI web browsers highlights a major shift in how we use the internet. Whether you are seeking the best AI browser for Android, a free AI browser, or advanced agentic AI tools for professional use, there are multiple options available. From Perplexity Comet to Opera Neon, the future of browsing is intelligent, automated, and user-focused.

By integrating artificial intelligence search engines and personalised browsing, these tools promise to redefine how we navigate the web in the years ahead. 

    FAQs

    • What is the new AI browser for Windows?
      +
      Many of the above, such as Opera Neon, Fellou, and Genspark, are compatible with Windows and are considered the best AI browsers for productivity.
    • What’s the best AI search engine?
      +
      Currently, popular options include Perplexity AI and ChatGPT-based search, both known for conversational, accurate responses.
    • Is Chrome an AI browser?
      +
      No, Google Chrome is not an AI-powered browser by default. However, with AI extensions such as Do Browser or Compose AI, it can function like one.

