Who are NASA's First Astronauts to Orbit the Moon in the 21st Century? NASA will return astronauts to lunar realms with Artemis 2. It will be the first crewed Moon orbit mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. This historic NASA flight will send a diverse crew, three Americans and one Canadian, on a ten-day journey around the Moon, without landing on its surface.
According to NASA, Artemis 2 will test new deep-space technologies and pave the way for sustained lunar exploration and a future Mars mission. Read about the Artemis 2 crew, NASA's first astronauts to orbit the Moon in the 21st century and historic mission highlights.
Who are NASA's First Astronauts to Orbit the Moon in the 21st Century?
The NASA's First Astronauts to Orbit the Moon selected for Artemis 2 represent a new era of diversity and teamwork in American and international spaceflight, following decades of uncrewed lunar missions. These pioneering astronauts will be the first humans to travel beyond low Earth orbit in five decades.
|
Name & Agency
|
Role
|
Historic Significance
|
Reid Wiseman (NASA)
|
Commander
|
Experienced astronaut with prior spaceflight credentials
|
Victor Glover (NASA)
|
Pilot
|
First person of color to travel to the Moon
|
Christina Koch (NASA)
|
Mission Specialist
|
Set to become the first woman to visit lunar space
|
Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency)
|
Mission Specialist
|
First non-American astronaut to orbit the Moon
NASA’s Artemis 2 Mission: Key Details
Artemis 2 serves as the program’s crewed flight test, aiming to validate the new Orion spacecraft systems for future missions.
-
The NASA Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft will be launched in February of 2026.
-
The mission will last about 10 days, sending the crew on a free-return trajectory around the Moon.
-
The NASA Artemis 2 Astronauts will orbit around the moon and return to earth.
-
Tests include deep-space life support, safety maneuvers, and operational readiness for lunar landing missions.
-
Artemis 2 Mission to the Moon has been in planning since 2004, and is likely to be executed in 2026.
-
Artemis 2 sets the stage for Artemis 3, which will see astronauts land on the lunar surface for exploration.
What Historic Firsts Will NASA’s Artemis 2 Mission Achieve?
Artemis 2 will mark trailblazing milestones for both NASA and international spaceflight.
-
First crewed lunar flight of NASA’s Artemis program in the 21st century.
-
The first woman and first person of color to reach the lunar vicinity, promoting space diversity.
-
The farthest human journey from Earth to date, exceeding past Apollo records.
Read Other U.S. News and Stories Here:
Who were the first Americans who landed on the Moon?
Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA’ Latest Tracking and Origin Explained!
What was NASA's Space Shuttle? Check its Findings and Retirement
Who was the First American in Space?
Conclusion
Artemis 2’s diverse crew, Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen, will set multiple historic firsts in human space exploration. Their groundbreaking mission opens new frontiers for diversity, international partnership, and future lunar and Mars voyages, inspiring a new era of global space achievement.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation