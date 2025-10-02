Who are NASA's First Astronauts to Orbit the Moon in the 21st Century? NASA will return astronauts to lunar realms with Artemis 2. It will be the first crewed Moon orbit mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. This historic NASA flight will send a diverse crew, three Americans and one Canadian, on a ten-day journey around the Moon, without landing on its surface.

According to NASA, Artemis 2 will test new deep-space technologies and pave the way for sustained lunar exploration and a future Mars mission. Read about the Artemis 2 crew, NASA's first astronauts to orbit the Moon in the 21st century and historic mission highlights.

The NASA's First Astronauts to Orbit the Moon selected for Artemis 2 represent a new era of diversity and teamwork in American and international spaceflight, following decades of uncrewed lunar missions. These pioneering astronauts will be the first humans to travel beyond low Earth orbit in five decades.