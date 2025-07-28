Who was the First American in Space? Check History and Facts

The dawn of the space age brought intense technological and ideological competition between the United States and the Soviet Union, known as the Space Race. The first human in space was Yuri Gagarin in April 1961, leading to the Soviet Union's win in the Space race. Driven by a national imperative to demonstrate its capabilities in space, the United States followed right after. Alan B. Shepard became the first American and second human to travel into space. He named his capsule the 'Freedom 7', weighed approximately 2,900 pounds (1,315 kg) at launch, a remarkable engineering feat. Read more about Alan Shepard, America's quest and mission Mercury.

Who was the First American in space?

The first American to journey into space was Alan B. Shepard Jr. A U.S. Navy test pilot and one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts, Shepard achieved this historic feat on May 5, 1961. Piloting the Mercury spacecraft named Freedom 7, his mission was a 15-minute suborbital flight that reached an altitude of 116.5 miles (187.5 kilometers) and traveled 302 miles (487 kilometers) downrange. Although Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had completed the first orbital human spaceflight just three weeks prior, Alan Shepard's flight was a monumental achievement for the United States, proving the capability of a human to survive and control a spacecraft in the space environment.