Tennessee Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits and Prior Public Experience

Bill Lee serves as the current and 50th Governor of Tennessee. Lee, who is a seventh-generation Tennessean, took office in January 2019 and was subsequently re-elected to a second term. Raising his family and still residing on the family farm in Franklin, Lee continues to be involved with his local community. With a strong background in mechanical engineering and business, Lee uses his private-sector experience as a lens for governing. His tenure has resulted in economic expansion, educational reform, workforce development, public safety initiatives, and a focused effort to develop rural communities throughout the state. What Is Bill Lee's Political Party Affiliation? Bill Lee is a Republican. His policy priorities are consistent with conservative principles, and as such, he emphasizes low taxes, the expansion of educational options, workforce training, and the enhancement of law and order.

When Did He Start His Term and What Are the Term Limits? Bill Lee began his first term as Governor of Tennessee in January 2019 and then began his second term in January 2023 after being re-elected. In Tennessee, the governor serves a four-year term but is limited to serving two consecutive terms. Thus, his current term will be his last under state law. What Was His Professional Background Before Entering Politics? Before stepping into public service, Bill Lee was a successful businessman. He studied Mechanical Engineering at Auburn University and later joined the Lee Company—his family’s mechanical construction business founded in 1944. He became president of the company in 1992 and led it to significant growth. His entry into politics was driven by a desire to serve his state beyond the private sector.

What Have Been His Key Achievements as Governor? Since taking office, Lee has overseen record economic growth in Tennessee. The state now boasts the fastest-growing economy in the U.S., with over 170,000 jobs created and $32 billion in capital investment since 2019. Major companies like Ford, Oracle, LG Chem, and In-N-Out have invested in the state. Lee has also enacted the largest tax cut in Tennessee history, raised teacher salaries, expanded school choice, and invested $1 billion in public education. What Is Known About His Personal and Faith Life? Governor Bill Lee and his wife Maria were active participants in faith-based work. Their convictions in community service have taken them on mission trips around the globe, including several in Africa, Central America, and the Middle East, and they are the parents of four adult children and have ten grandchildren.