The flag of New York is more than a simple flag; it is a reflection of the history of the state, the values of New York State, and our colonial origin. Although the flag was formally adopted in 1901, it is anchored to artwork that predates the American Revolution. The flag provides representations of our commitment to justice, liberty, and progress. With a broad blue background and unique coat of arms, the flag has a bright and lively character, and an eagle sitting on top of the world with outstretched wings, like a symbol of freedom, reflects a spirit of resilience and hope in New York State. However, what do the sun, supporters, and motto mean? Let's take a closer look at the meaning and journey of this historical flag.

What Does the Flag of New York Look Like? The New York flag is deep blue with the Arms of the State of New York in the middle of the flag. The coat of arms consists of A sun shining over a view of the Hudson River.

Two supporters: Liberty is holding a liberty cap on a staff, and Justice holds balanced scales, blindfolded.

The motto, Excelsior (Latin for Ever Upward) on a ribbon.

An American eagle perched on a globe over the shield to indicate global reach and national unity. Source: flagsusa.com What Is the Historical Origin of the Flag? The flag's heritage can be traced to the American Revolution (1775-83) when units would carry a flag of a similar design. In 1858, a state flag similar to what we see today was officially adopted with a white background. Later in 1896, the white background was changed to buff (a slightly tan colour) to honor the colour of Revolutionary War uniforms. The vibrant dark blue background that we are accustomed to today was adopted on April 2, 1901.

Who Inspired the Symbols on the Coat of Arms? The symbolism may have originated with Jonas Bronck, a 17th-century settler in the area now known as the Bronx, NY. Bronck's coat of arms had a rising sun, which could have inspired New York's official seal and arms, adopted in 1778. Another theory as to a sun symbol is a salute to the Duke of York, whose badge depicted a surrounding sun, which is appropriate since the state is named after him. What Does the Motto ‘Excelsior’ Mean? The Latin term "Excelsior" translates to "Ever Upward" and illustrates New York's vision, tenacity, and growth-based mindset. The state continues to strive toward excellence and growth in statesmanship at both the national and global levels. When Was the Current Coat of Arms Finalized? While a version of the coat of arms existed much earlier, the elements of its design were formally established in 1882. Since that time, however, those fundamental elements, he sunrise over the Hudson, Liberty and Justice, and the motto, have been consistent from the Revolutionary War onward.