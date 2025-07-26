For those keen on deciphering Wordle #1498 without spoiling the entire surprise, here are some carefully crafted hints to guide your attempts. The word you are searching for this Saturday contains two vowels and kicks off with a specific consonant. No letters are repeated within the five-letter sequence. Think about concepts related to a recurring presence, often in a spectral sense, or the act of frequently visiting a particular place.

NYT Wordle Today Hint : Today's Wordle puzzle, #1498, is live for July 26, 2025, bringing another fresh linguistic challenge. Forget generic word games; Wordle consistently delivers a unique mental workout tailored to a single, powerful word. Whether you are a pro player aiming to extend a colossal streak or a newcomer eager to experience the daily thrill, focusing on the distinct characteristics of today's word is key. This is not just about guessing letters; it is about anticipating patterns and leveraging strategic clues to outsmart the grid.

Wordle Clues for July 26, 2025

Let’s narrow down the possibilities with some more direct, yet still elusive, clues:

Does Today's Wordle Have Any Vowels?

Yes, the Wordle answer for July 26 has exactly two vowels.

Are There Repeated Letters in Wordle Today?

No, the solution to Wordle #1498 does not include any double letters.

What’s the Initial Letter in Wordle Hint Today?

The word begins with the letter 'H'.

Wordle Clue No. 1498

This word describes what a ghost might do to an old mansion, or it can mean to visit a place regularly.

Wordle Answer for July 25, 2025

For those who’ve wrestled with the grid and are ready for clarity, or simply can't wait any longer, the answer to Wordle #1498 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, is:

HAUNT

Origin Story of Today’s Wordle

The word HAUNT traces its roots back to the Old French term "hanter," which originally meant "to frequent, to inhabit, or to resort to." Its evolution in the English language saw it acquire the more ethereal meaning of a ghost or spirit appearing regularly in a place, a usage that became prominent around the 16th century. It powerfully conveys a sense of persistent presence, whether physical or psychological.