MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 Final Merit List OUT, Download at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Round 1 Merit List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MHT CET 2025 final merit list. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to the B.E, BTech programme can download the MHT CET 2025 final merit list through the link on the official website.
To download the merit list candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the appliction ID and Date of birth. As per the schedule provided, the oline submission and confirmation of option form of cap round 1 through candidate’s login will be open from July 26 to 28, 2025. The MHT CET Counselling 2025 final merit list fir CAP round 1 is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also download the final merit list through the direct link below.
How to Download MHT CET Final Merit List 2025
The MHT CET 2025 final merit list for CAP round 1 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the merit list
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET
Step 2: Click on the BE, BTech counselling link
Step 3: Click on the final merit list link provided
Step 4: Enter the application ID and Date of Birth
Step 5: The Final merit list will be displayed
What After MHT CET CAP Round 1 Merit List
After the CAP round 1 merit list is released, students can confirm their options from July 26 to 28, 2025. The Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be announced on July 31, 2025. Students allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions along with all necessary documents.
