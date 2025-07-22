Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Over 7.2 Lakh Students Get Seats in FYJC Two Rounds; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Maharashtra’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions were conducted online, with over 7.2 lakh students securing seats in the first two rounds. 7,20,666 students have confirmed their admission to junior colleges in the state thus far, according to official data released by the Education Department.

A total of 21,37,550 seats are available across 9,483 junior colleges where admissions are being held. Using the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), 14,19,813 students had registered for admission.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Statistics

Candidates can check the table given below to see the Statistics for Round 1 & 2 Overview