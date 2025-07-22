Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Over 7.2 Lakh Students Get Seats in FYJC Two Rounds; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC admissions have seen 7.2 lakh students secure seats in the first two rounds out of 21.37 lakh available seats across 9,483 colleges. It registered 14.19 lakh students through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). While 2.51 lakh seats, including 40,849 quota and 1.74 lakh CAP admissions, were distributed in Round 2, Round 1 saw 5.07 lakh confirmed admissions. On July 21, the third phase of registration ended, and new registrations will be accepted until July 23. It is possible to confirm admissions for Round 3 between July 26 and July 28, 2025.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 13:44 IST
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025
Register for Result Updates

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Maharashtra’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions were conducted online, with over 7.2 lakh students securing seats in the first two rounds. 7,20,666 students have confirmed their admission to junior colleges in the state thus far, according to official data released by the Education Department. 

A total of 21,37,550 seats are available across 9,483 junior colleges where admissions are being held. Using the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), 14,19,813 students had registered for admission.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Statistics

Candidates can check the table given below to see the Statistics for Round 1 & 2 Overview

Admission Round

Total Allotted Students

Quota Admissions (Minority, In-house, Management)

CAP Round Admissions

FYJC 1st Round

5,07,288

N/A (Total confirmed admissions)

N/A

FYJC 2nd Round

2,51,804

40,849

1,74,308

How To Apply For Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025?

Candidates can check the steps given below to see their Maharashtra’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025:

  • View the Official Admissions Portal: Visit the official website for all Maharashtra FYJC admissions, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

  • Full New Sign-Up: Enter your SSC seat number, personal information, and a working cellphone number when registering.

  • Fill Application Part 1: Enter your personal information, academic background, and SSC board details precisely in Part 1 of the application.

  • Fill out Part 2 of the application: You can rank up to five junior colleges and choose your chosen path (arts, sciences, or commerce).

  • Upload Required Documents: A scanned copy of your SSC grade report, school leaving certificate, and caste certificate, if applicable, should be uploaded.

  • Application Fee: Pay the small application fee online through CSC centers, net banking, or a debit or credit card.

Related Stories

Admissions are organized by the authorities through mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates had until July 21 to finish registering for the third round, while new students could fill out Part 1 of the application between July 22 and July 23. Between July 26 and July 28, 2025, students will have the opportunity to confirm their admission.

Students have been asked by the School Education and Sports Department to confirm their names on the college merit list and to finish the admissions procedure on time.

Also Read:

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Status Here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News