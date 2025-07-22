Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Over 7.2 Lakh Students Get Seats in FYJC Two Rounds; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Maharashtra’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions were conducted online, with over 7.2 lakh students securing seats in the first two rounds. 7,20,666 students have confirmed their admission to junior colleges in the state thus far, according to official data released by the Education Department.
A total of 21,37,550 seats are available across 9,483 junior colleges where admissions are being held. Using the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), 14,19,813 students had registered for admission.
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Statistics
Candidates can check the table given below to see the Statistics for Round 1 & 2 Overview
|
Admission Round
|
Total Allotted Students
|
Quota Admissions (Minority, In-house, Management)
|
CAP Round Admissions
|
FYJC 1st Round
|
5,07,288
|
N/A (Total confirmed admissions)
|
N/A
|
FYJC 2nd Round
|
2,51,804
|
40,849
|
1,74,308
How To Apply For Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025?
Candidates can check the steps given below to see their Maharashtra’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025:
-
View the Official Admissions Portal: Visit the official website for all Maharashtra FYJC admissions, mahafyjcadmissions.in.
-
Full New Sign-Up: Enter your SSC seat number, personal information, and a working cellphone number when registering.
-
Fill Application Part 1: Enter your personal information, academic background, and SSC board details precisely in Part 1 of the application.
-
Fill out Part 2 of the application: You can rank up to five junior colleges and choose your chosen path (arts, sciences, or commerce).
-
Upload Required Documents: A scanned copy of your SSC grade report, school leaving certificate, and caste certificate, if applicable, should be uploaded.
-
Application Fee: Pay the small application fee online through CSC centers, net banking, or a debit or credit card.
Admissions are organized by the authorities through mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates had until July 21 to finish registering for the third round, while new students could fill out Part 1 of the application between July 22 and July 23. Between July 26 and July 28, 2025, students will have the opportunity to confirm their admission.
Students have been asked by the School Education and Sports Department to confirm their names on the college merit list and to finish the admissions procedure on time.
