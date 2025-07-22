UK Ballot Visa for Indians Opens Today Under India Young Professionals Scheme – Apply Before July 24

India Young Professionals Scheme 2025: The UK government is accepting applications for the 'India Young Professionals Scheme.' Interested candidates must be eligible by applying online for the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot. The ballot will close on July 24, 2025 till 1:30 PM IST.
In order to apply for a ballot, candidates will need to provide their full name, date of birth, passport details, a scan of the passport, phone number, and email address on the portal. There is no application fee for entering the ballot whereas the IYPS 2025 will require a visa costing £319, which accounts for INR 37,000, followed by clearing other eligibility criteria. Once considered eligible, the students can apply for the IYPS visa.
India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria as mentioned on the website of India Young Professionals Scheme 2025:
|
Category
|
Requirement
|
Nationality
|
Must be an Indian citizen
|
Age
|
18 - 30 years
|
Qualification
|
UK Bachelor’s level or above (RQF level 6, 7 or 8)
|
Savings Requirement
|
At least £2,530 in bank account
|
Savings Duration
|
Held for at least 28 consecutive days within 31 days before visa application
|
Dependents
|
Must not have children under 18 living with you or financially dependent on you
|
Proof of Funds
|
£2,530 (INR 2.9 lakhs approx)
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Release Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct Link here
Documents Required for India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 Application
The following set of documents must be available while applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme 2025:
|
Document
|
Details (for Indian Applicants)
|
Valid Passport
|
Valid Indian passport
|
Bank Statement
|
Proof that you have at least INR 2.75 lakh balance for 28 days
|
Educational Documents
|
Bachelor’s Degree certificate - must match UK level 6, 7, or 8
|
TB Test Report
|
Tuberculosis test report from a UK-approved clinic in India
|
Police Clearance Certificate
|
Certificate of good conduct from Indian Police or Passport Seva Kendra
|
Blank Passport Page
|
One blank page in your passport for the visa sticker
Chosen candidates will be picked at random and the results will be sent via email within two weeks of the ballot deadline. Only the selected candidates will be able to apply for the visa within 90 days. The following steps will include applying online for the visa, paying the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge, and providing your biometric information.
