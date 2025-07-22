Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Event

UK Ballot Visa for Indians Opens Today Under India Young Professionals Scheme – Apply Before July 24

India Young Professionals Scheme 2025: The UK government is currently accepting applications for the 'India Young Professionals Scheme' through an online ballot, which closes on July 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST. The applicants must meet the mentioned eligibility criteria.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 22, 2025, 19:48 IST
UK Ballot Visa for Indians under India Young Professionals Scheme
UK Ballot Visa for Indians under India Young Professionals Scheme
Register for Result Updates

India Young Professionals Scheme 2025: The UK government is accepting applications for the 'India Young Professionals Scheme.' Interested candidates must be eligible by applying online for the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot. The ballot will close on July 24, 2025 till 1:30 PM IST

In order to apply for a ballot, candidates will need to provide their full name, date of birth, passport details, a scan of the passport, phone number, and email address on the portal. There is no application fee for entering the ballot whereas the IYPS 2025 will require a visa costing £319, which accounts for INR 37,000, followed by clearing other eligibility criteria. Once considered eligible, the students can apply for the IYPS visa. 

Also Check: 

KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25

Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced, Registration Starts at ojee.nic.in

India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria as mentioned on the website of India Young Professionals Scheme 2025:

Category

Requirement

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Age

18 - 30 years 

Qualification

UK Bachelor’s level or above (RQF level 6, 7 or 8)

Savings Requirement

At least £2,530 in bank account

Savings Duration

Held for at least 28 consecutive days within 31 days before visa application

Dependents

Must not have children under 18 living with you or financially dependent on you

Proof of Funds

£2,530 (INR 2.9 lakhs approx)

Also Check: 

NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC Releases NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Counselling Schedule, Apply from July 24 at mcc.nic.in - More Details Here

Related Stories

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Release Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct Link here

Documents Required for India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 Application

The following set of documents must be available while applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme 2025:

Document

Details (for Indian Applicants)

Valid Passport

Valid Indian passport

Bank Statement

Proof that you have at least INR 2.75 lakh balance for 28 days

Educational Documents

Bachelor’s Degree certificate - must match UK level 6, 7, or 8

TB Test Report

Tuberculosis test report from a UK-approved clinic in India 

Police Clearance Certificate

Certificate of good conduct from Indian Police or Passport Seva Kendra

Blank Passport Page

One blank page in your passport for the visa sticker

Also Check: 

Education Ministry Drafts Bill to Form One Higher Education Regulator, Says MoS

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Last Date Today at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Chosen candidates will be picked at random and the results will be sent via email within two weeks of the ballot deadline. Only the selected candidates will be able to apply for the visa within 90 days. The following steps will include applying online for the visa, paying the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge, and providing your biometric information.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News