UK Ballot Visa for Indians Opens Today Under India Young Professionals Scheme – Apply Before July 24

India Young Professionals Scheme 2025: The UK government is accepting applications for the 'India Young Professionals Scheme.' Interested candidates must be eligible by applying online for the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot. The ballot will close on July 24, 2025 till 1:30 PM IST.

In order to apply for a ballot, candidates will need to provide their full name, date of birth, passport details, a scan of the passport, phone number, and email address on the portal. There is no application fee for entering the ballot whereas the IYPS 2025 will require a visa costing £319, which accounts for INR 37,000, followed by clearing other eligibility criteria. Once considered eligible, the students can apply for the IYPS visa.

Also Check:

KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25