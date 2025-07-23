This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 July

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what history unfolded on a date just like July 23?

On July 23, many historic moments shaped our world. In 1952, Egypt's Free Officers, led by Gamal Abdel Nasser, overthrew King Farouk, ending the monarchy. In 1962, Telstar transmitted the first live trans‑Atlantic television signal, bringing the world a bit closer.

One year later, Detroit exploded into one of the deadliest urban riots in U.S. history following a police raid, killing 43 people. Meanwhile, in 1972, the U.S. launched Landsat 1, the first Earth‑resources satellite.

Later events include the tragic death of Vic Morrow in a 1982 film accident, the Gimli Glider emergency landing in 1983, and NASA's discovery of Kepler‑452b in 2015.

In this article, we'll explore each of these events—what led up to them, why they mattered, and how they still echo today.