This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 July

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what history unfolded on a date just like July 23?
On July 23, many historic moments shaped our world. In 1952, Egypt's Free Officers, led by Gamal Abdel Nasser, overthrew King Farouk, ending the monarchy. In 1962, Telstar transmitted the first live trans‑Atlantic television signal, bringing the world a bit closer.
One year later, Detroit exploded into one of the deadliest urban riots in U.S. history following a police raid, killing 43 people. Meanwhile, in 1972, the U.S. launched Landsat 1, the first Earth‑resources satellite.
Later events include the tragic death of Vic Morrow in a 1982 film accident, the Gimli Glider emergency landing in 1983, and NASA's discovery of Kepler‑452b in 2015.
In this article, we'll explore each of these events—what led up to them, why they mattered, and how they still echo today.
What Happened on this Day – July 23?
Here's what happened in history on July 23:
1885 – Former President Ulysses S. Grant Dies
- On July 23, 1885, Ulysses S. Grant died at the age of 63.
- He was a Civil War hero and served as the 18th President of the United States.
- Grant died from throat cancer at Mount McGregor in New York.
- He had completed his memoirs shortly before his death to help support his family.
1914 – Austria-Hungary Issues Ultimatum to Serbia
- At 6:00 p.m. on July 23, 1914, Austria-Hungary issued a harsh ultimatum to Serbia.
- This came nearly one month after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand.
- Austria demanded that Serbia suppress anti-Austrian propaganda and allow its officials to investigate the murder.
- The ultimatum was crafted to be rejected, setting the stage for World War I.
1918 – Nebraska Serial Killer Poisons First Victim
- On July 23, 1918, Della Sorenson killed her first victim in Nebraska.
- She poisoned her sister-in-law's baby daughter, Viola Cooper.
- Over the next seven years, Sorenson poisoned six more people.
- Her victims included family and friends. She was eventually caught and convicted.
1923 – John Dillinger Joins the Navy
- On July 23, 1923, John Dillinger joined the U.S. Navy.
- He was trying to escape prosecution for auto theft.
- Dillinger deserted shortly after and went on to become one of America's most wanted criminals.
1952 – Military Seizes Power in Egypt
- On July 23, 1952, the Free Officers led a coup in Egypt.
- Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser and General Muhammad Naguib led the movement.
- They forced King Farouk to abdicate, ending the monarchy.
- This marked the beginning of modern Egyptian republican rule.
1962 – First Live Transatlantic TV Signal Sent by Telstar
- On July 23, 1962, Telstar transmitted the first live TV images between Europe and North America.
- This marked a significant breakthrough in global communication.
- It showed how satellites could bring people closer together around the world.
1967 – Detroit Riots Begin
- On July 23, 1967, police raided an unlicensed bar in Detroit.
- This sparked one of the deadliest riots in U.S. history.
- The violence lasted five days, leaving 43 people dead and over 1,000 injured.
- Entire neighbourhoods were destroyed in the unrest.
1972 – U.S. Launches Landsat 1
- On July 23, 1972, NASA launched Landsat 1, the first Earth-observing satellite.
- It was designed to collect data about the planet's natural resources.
- The mission paved the way for modern satellite imaging and environmental monitoring.
1982 – Actor and Two Children Killed on "Twilight Zone" Set
- On July 23, 1982, a helicopter crash killed actor Vic Morrow and two children.
- They were filming a battle scene for Twilight Zone: The Movie in California.
- The accident was caused by pyrotechnics damaging the helicopter's rotor.
- The tragedy led to significant changes in movie set safety regulations.
1988 – Guns N' Roses Break Through with "Sweet Child O' Mine"
- On July 23, 1988, Guns N' Roses hit the Billboard Top 40 with "Sweet Child O' Mine".
- This marked the band's mainstream breakthrough.
- The song later reached No. 1 and became a rock anthem of the 1980s.
1996 – U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Wins Gold
- On July 23, 1996, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won its first Olympic team gold medal.
- Known as the "Magnificent Seven", the team competed in Atlanta.
- The victory was a historic moment for U.S. gymnastics.
1999 – Woodstock '99 Opens
- On July 23, 1999, Woodstock '99 began in upstate New York.
- The festival was supposed to honour the spirit of peace and love.
- Instead, it became known for extreme heat, violence, and chaos.
- Fires, riots, and poor planning led to widespread criticism.
2011 – Amy Winehouse Found Dead
- On July 23, 2011, singer Amy Winehouse was found dead in her London apartment.
- She was 27 years old.
- Winehouse had struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
- Her unique voice and style left a lasting mark on music.
2015 – NASA Discovers Earth-like Planet Kepler-452b
- On July 23, 2015, NASA announced the discovery of Kepler-452b.
- It is a rocky planet located in the habitable zone of a star similar to our Sun.
- Scientists called it "Earth's older cousin" and a significant step in the search for life.
2021 – Cleveland Indians Announce Name Change to Guardians
- On July 23, 2021, the Cleveland Indians announced a name change.
- Starting in 2022, they would be known as the Cleveland Guardians.
- The move was made to honour Native Americans and retire offensive imagery associated with the team.
- The team had already dropped its "Chief Wahoo" logo in 2018.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 23?
July 23 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- 1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman: Acclaimed actor known for Capote and The Master.
- 1989 – Daniel Radcliffe: English actor famous for playing Harry Potter.
- 1965 – Slash: Guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, known for iconic riffs like “Sweet Child O’ Mine”.
Died on This Day
- 1885 – Ulysses S. Grant (b. 1822): Union general in the Civil War and 18th U.S. President; died of throat cancer at age 63 in Wilton, New York.
- 1973 – Eddie Rickenbacker (b. 1890): American World War I flying ace and race car driver; died July 23, 1973.
- 1948 – D. W. Griffith (b. 1875): Influential silent‑film director; died of cerebral haemorrhage at 73.
- 1955 – Cordell Hull (b. 1871): U.S. Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize laureate; died at age 83.
- 1966 – Montgomery Clift (b. 1920): Award-winning American actor; died of a heart attack at 45.
- 1971 – Van Heflin (b. 1908): Oscar-winning American actor; died at age 60.
- 1982 – Vic Morrow (b. 1929): American actor killed in a helicopter accident on the Twilight Zone: The Movie set, along with two children.
- 1985 – Kay Kyser (b. 1905): Popular bandleader; died at 80.
- 1993 – James Jordan Sr. (b. 1936): Father of NBA star Michael Jordan; fatally shot at 56.
- 1996 – Sally Ride (b. 1951): First American woman in space; died of pancreatic cancer at 61.
- 1999 – Hassan II (b. 1922): King of Morocco; died at 70.
- 2001 – Eudora Welty (b. 1909): Celebrated American novelist; died at 92.
- 2007 – Mohammed Zahir Shah (b. 1914): Last King of Afghanistan; died at 92.
- 2011 – Amy Winehouse (b. 1983): Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter; found dead in her London apartment at age 27.
- 2021 – Steven Weinberg (b. 1933): Nobel Prize-winning physicist; died at 88.
