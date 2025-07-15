India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025 Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025: The India Post has announced the 5th Merit List Result 2025 link for GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) posts at-indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A total of 21413 GDS Posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.Candidates not selected for Gramin Dak Sevak posts after the announcement of first/second/third and fourth merit list, can check the 5th merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts.The India Posts  5th Merit List 2025 Result Link for GDS posts are available for different states on the official website. 

Jul 15, 2025, 13:12 IST
India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025: If you are part of selection process for 21413 GDS Posts across the country you have opportunity to get selected.  Yes, the India Post has declared the 5th Merit List Result 2025 for GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) posts at-indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. All those candidates who were unable to take a seat in the earlier released merit lists from01 to 4th, can check theIndia Posts 5th Merit List 2025 Result Link for GDS posts are available for different states on the official website. 

The India Posts 5th Merit List 2025 Result Link for GDS posts are available for different states on the official website. Candidates who have not secured their positions in the earlier released merit list can use their Roll Number/ Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website or through the direct link provided below.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: Direct Download Link

The merit lists released earlier by the Postal Departments consist of the names of candidates qualified provisionally for the GDS Posts. The candidates who successfully registered for the Indian Post GDS and were not able to check their names in the earlier released India Post GDS Merit List 2025 can check their names in the 4th merit list which will be released shortly on the official website.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025  Download Link

 India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 Overview 

Earlier Indian Posts had launched the recruitmnet drive for Gramin Dak Sevak across the country. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization India Post 
Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak 
Result List 5th
Next Stage

Document Verification
Result Status  Out
Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Steps to Download India Post Merit 5th List 2025

Candidates who are part of selection process for the GDS posts can directly click on the above link to download the India Post 5th Merit List 2025 or follow the steps given below to check the same-

  • Visit the the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • In the candidates' corner click on candidates' corner
  • Now click on your state and then on third list
  • Click on the Supplementary List - V
  • Cntrl + F and search for your name
  • Download the PDF
  • Take the printout of the merit list for future reference.

What's Next After Securing in 5th List 2025

Under the selection process for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts, the merit list is used to be prepared on the basis of the marks of the candidates in the online examination conducted by India Post. Candidates part of selection process for GDS posts should note that there are many factors which are responsible behind the selection including marks obtained, category-wise reservation and other eligibility criteria will be taken into consideration.

Selection Process

Candidates who make it to the 5th merit list will have to go through the document verification process to confirm their eligibility and authenticity. Successful candidates will receive information about their places of posting and joining instructions after the completion of the document verification process. The entire selection process will be completed on the following phases –

  • Merit List.
  • Document Verification.
  • Final Selection.

