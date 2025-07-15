India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025 Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025: If you are part of selection process for 21413 GDS Posts across the country you have opportunity to get selected. Yes, the India Post has declared the 5th Merit List Result 2025 for GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) posts at-indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. All those candidates who were unable to take a seat in the earlier released merit lists from01 to 4th, can check theIndia Posts 5th Merit List 2025 Result Link for GDS posts are available for different states on the official website. The India Posts 5th Merit List 2025 Result Link for GDS posts are available for different states on the official website. Candidates who have not secured their positions in the earlier released merit list can use their Roll Number/ Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website or through the direct link provided below.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 Overview Earlier Indian Posts had launched the recruitmnet drive for Gramin Dak Sevak across the country. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we've shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization India Post Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak Result List 5th Next Stage Document Verification Result Status Out Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Steps to Download India Post Merit 5th List 2025 Candidates who are part of selection process for the GDS posts can directly click on the above link to download the India Post 5th Merit List 2025 or follow the steps given below to check the same- Visit the the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

In the candidates' corner click on candidates' corner

Now click on your state and then on third list

Click on the Supplementary List - V

Cntrl + F and search for your name

Download the PDF

Take the printout of the merit list for future reference. What's Next After Securing in 5th List 2025 Under the selection process for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts, the merit list is used to be prepared on the basis of the marks of the candidates in the online examination conducted by India Post. Candidates part of selection process for GDS posts should note that there are many factors which are responsible behind the selection including marks obtained, category-wise reservation and other eligibility criteria will be taken into consideration.