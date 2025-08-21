HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the results are expected to be released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates who took the exams can visit the official website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important highlights of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 here: