HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the results are expected to be released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates who took the exams can visit the official website at hpbose.org.
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important highlights of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Himachal Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|
Result name
|
HPBOSEClass 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025
|
Official website
|
hpbose.org
|
Result website
|
hpbose.org/Result.aspx
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Class(es)
|
10
12
|
Level
|
Statewide
|
State
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Exam dates
|
Exam mode
|
Exam duration
|
Class 12th Streams
|
Arts
Science
Commerce
|
Exam Shifts
|
Result date and time
|
August 2025 (expected)
|
Result mode
|
Online
|
Login credentials
|
Roll Number
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation