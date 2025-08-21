HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the results are expected to be released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates who took the exams can visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Aug 21, 2025, 13:36 IST

HIGHLIGHTS


HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important highlights of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Himachal Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2025 

Board name 

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Result name 

HPBOSEClass 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025

Official website

hpbose.org

Result website

hpbose.org/Result.aspx

Academic year 

2025-26

Class(es) 

10

12

Level 

Statewide 

State 

Himachal Pradesh

Exam dates 

  

Exam mode 

  

Exam duration 

  

Class 12th Streams 

Arts

Science

Commerce 

Exam Shifts

  

Result date and time

August 2025 (expected)

Result mode

Online 

Login credentials 

Roll Number 
