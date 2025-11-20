IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
News

WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised; Registrations Close Today at wbmcc.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Nov 20, 2025, 17:19 IST

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule. Candidates can register and fill choices at wbmcc.nic.in. Seat allotment results will be announced on November 27, 2025, and allotted candidates must report to their institutes with documents by the deadline.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the WB National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule. Candidates will be able to register and fill their choices online on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 27, 2025. Allotted candidates will need to report to their institutes with their important documents within the given deadline. 

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

Check the following table carrying the important revised dates related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025:

WB NEET PG Round 1 dates

Events Dates
Online registrations November 19 - 20, 2025 (Reopened)
Online fee payment November 20, 2025
Registered candidates and seat matrix release  November 21, 2025
Choice filling & locking November 21 - 24, 2025
Seat allotment result November 27, 2025
Reporting and admission November 28 - December 3, 2025

WB NEET PG Round 2 dates

Event 

Date(s) 

Online registration

December 8 - 10, 2025

Online fee payment

December 8 - 10, 2025

Publication of verified candidates list

December 12, 2025

Seat matrix

December 12, 2025

Choice filling and locking

December 12 - 14, 2025

Seat allotment result

December 18, 2025

Reporting and admission

December 19 - 24, 2025

WB NEET PG Round 3 dates

Event 

Date(s) 

Online registration

December 29 - 31, 2025

Online fee payment

December 29 to 31, 2025

Publication of verified candidates for round 3

January 2, 2026

Seat matrix

January 2, 2026

Choice filling & locking

January 2 to 5, 2026

Allotment results

January 9, 2026

College reporting

January 13, 2026

WB NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round

Event  Date(s) 
Online registration and fee payment January 19 to 21, 2026
Publication of verified candidates for stray round January 22, 2026
Seat matrix January 22, 2026
Choice filling & locking January 22 to 25, 2026
Seat allotment result January 28, 2026
Reporting and joining January 29 to 31, 2026

