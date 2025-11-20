WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised; Registrations Close Today at wbmcc.nic.in

Key Points
- WBMCC has revised the WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule.
- Candidates can register and fill choices at wbmcc.nic.in.
- Seat allotment results will be announced on November 27, 2025.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the WB National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule. Candidates will be able to register and fill their choices online on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 27, 2025. Allotted candidates will need to report to their institutes with their important documents within the given deadline.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
Check the following table carrying the important revised dates related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025:
WB NEET PG Round 1 dates
|Events
|Dates
|Online registrations
|November 19 - 20, 2025 (Reopened)
|Online fee payment
|November 20, 2025
|Registered candidates and seat matrix release
|November 21, 2025
|Choice filling & locking
|November 21 - 24, 2025
|Seat allotment result
|November 27, 2025
|Reporting and admission
|November 28 - December 3, 2025
WB NEET PG Round 2 dates
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online registration
|
December 8 - 10, 2025
|
Online fee payment
|
December 8 - 10, 2025
|
Publication of verified candidates list
|
December 12, 2025
|
Seat matrix
|
December 12, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking
|
December 12 - 14, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
December 18, 2025
|
Reporting and admission
|
December 19 - 24, 2025
WB NEET PG Round 3 dates
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online registration
|
December 29 - 31, 2025
|
Online fee payment
|
December 29 to 31, 2025
|
Publication of verified candidates for round 3
|
January 2, 2026
|
Seat matrix
|
January 2, 2026
|
Choice filling & locking
|
January 2 to 5, 2026
|
Allotment results
|
January 9, 2026
|
College reporting
|
January 13, 2026
WB NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round
|Event
|Date(s)
|Online registration and fee payment
|January 19 to 21, 2026
|Publication of verified candidates for stray round
|January 22, 2026
|Seat matrix
|January 22, 2026
|Choice filling & locking
|January 22 to 25, 2026
|Seat allotment result
|January 28, 2026
|Reporting and joining
|January 29 to 31, 2026
