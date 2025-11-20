WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised; Registrations Close Today at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the WB National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule. Candidates will be able to register and fill their choices online on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 27, 2025. Allotted candidates will need to report to their institutes with their important documents within the given deadline.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

Check the following table carrying the important revised dates related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025:

WB NEET PG Round 1 dates