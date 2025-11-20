IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Released: Download Prelims Scorecard PDF at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 for the written exam on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination can check their result after using their login credentials to the link. All those candidates shortlisted in the prelims round will appear for the selection of the candidates for the next stage.
Those who appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to the official website-ibps.in.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download link
The link to download the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) is available on the official website. However, the candidates can check their result status.
|IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Link
|Click here
Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Highlights
The IBPS had earlier released notification for 13,533 Clerk posts in different participating banks across the country. All the details regarding the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 and the results are given below:
|Name of Organization
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
|Post Name
|Clerk (CRP-Clerks-XV)
|IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|October 4, 5 and 11, 2025
|IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result Date
|November 20, 2025
|Official Website
|ibps.in
How to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025?
The candidates appeared in the prelims exam can follow the step-by-step procedure to download the result given below:
Steps 1: Visit the official website of the bank
Steps 2: Click on the link “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025” on the homepage
Steps 3: A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your registration/roll number, date of birth and other details
Steps 4: Your IBPS Clerk Result 2025 will appear on the screen
Steps 5: Take the printout of the result
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation