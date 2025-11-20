IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Released: Download Prelims Scorecard PDF at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 for the written exam on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination can check their result after using their login credentials to the link. All those candidates shortlisted in the prelims round will appear for the selection of the candidates for the next stage.

Those who appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to the official website-ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download link

The link to download the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) is available on the official website. However, the candidates can check their result status.