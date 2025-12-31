UGC NET Exam Analysis 2025 (Today): Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Paper Review

UGC NET 2025 Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted Shift 1 of the UGC NET December 2025 exam today. Paper 1 was held in the morning shift. According to feedback from test-takers, the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate.
Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check the detailed analysis to understand the exam’s difficulty level, number of good attempts, section-wise question distribution, and expected cut-off marks.
UGC NET Exam Analysis 2025
NTA successfully conducted the UGC NET December 2025 examination on December 31, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide. The exam will continue till January 7 in two shifts. Today, the exam was held in a single shift for Law (058), Social Work (010), Telugu (027), Tourism Admin & Mgmt (093), Spanish (040), Prakrit (091), Kashmiri (084), and Konkani (085) subjects.
|
Date
|
Shift 1 (09:00 AM - 12:00 PM) Subjects
|
Shift 2 (03:00 PM - 06:00 PM) Subjects
|
December 31, 2025
|
Law (058), Social Work (010), Telugu (027), Tourism Admin & Mgmt (093), Spanish (040), Prakrit (091), Kashmiri (084), Konkani (085)
|
-
You can check the complete UGC NET exam schedule for 85 subjects here.
UGC NET Exam Analysis 31 December 2025
UGC NET Paper 1 tests candidates on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and is common for all subjects. As per the candidates’ reactions, the questions were basic and easy to do.
UGC NET 2025 Paper 1 Analysis
The majority of the questions asked in Paper 1 were straightforward. Candidates who had prepared well and covered all the topics mentioned in the UGC NET syllabus were able to attempt the exam with ease.
|
Sections
|
Difficulty Level
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Easy
|
Research Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Easy
|
Communication
|
Easy
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Moderate
|
Data Interpretation
|
Easy
|
ICT
|
Easy
|
People & Environment
|
Easy
|
Higher Education System
|
Easy
UGC NET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Minimum Percentage Marks to be Obtained
|
Minimum Marks to be Secured
|
Paper I (Out of 100)
|
Paper-II (Out of 200)
|
Paper I (Out of 100)
|
Paper-II (Out of 200)
|
General
|
40%
|
40%
|
40
|
80
|
OBC/PWD/SC/ST
|
35%
|
35%
|
35
|
35
UGC NET 2025 Analysis: What’s Next for Candidates?
Aspirants who have appeared or are planning to appear for the UGC NET Dec 2025 exam should
-
Analyse their attempts and accuracy
-
Visit official website regularly to download their answer keys and response sheets
-
Keep a track of official updates regarding results and cut-off marks
