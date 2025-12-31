UGC NET Exam Analysis 2025 (Today): Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Paper Review

UGC NET 2025 Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted Shift 1 of the UGC NET December 2025 exam today. Paper 1 was held in the morning shift. According to feedback from test-takers, the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check the detailed analysis to understand the exam’s difficulty level, number of good attempts, section-wise question distribution, and expected cut-off marks.

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2025

NTA successfully conducted the UGC NET December 2025 examination on December 31, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide. The exam will continue till January 7 in two shifts. Today, the exam was held in a single shift for Law (058), Social Work (010), Telugu (027), Tourism Admin & Mgmt (093), Spanish (040), Prakrit (091), Kashmiri (084), and Konkani (085) subjects.