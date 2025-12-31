SSC GD Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D: Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Salary, and Job Role Comparison

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 31, 2025, 13:56 IST

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D: RRB NTPC offers clerical and managerial roles with higher pay and growth, while RRB Group D provides technical and manual work, ideal for entry-level candidates seeking secure government jobs. This article compares RRB NTPC and RRB Group D jobs in Indian Railways, covering eligibility criteria, exam patterns, job roles, salary, and benefits. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D
RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D

The Indian Railways is among the largest employers in India. It offers a wide range of job opportunities through exams conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Two of the most sought-after exams are RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) and RRB Group D. Both exams lead to secure government jobs, but they differ in eligibility, job roles, selection process, and career growth. 

RRB NTPC positions mainly involve clerical and technical work and require higher educational qualifications. RRB Group D roles focus on manual and support tasks. This article provides a complete comparison of RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D, including job profiles, career prospects, and Level 1 (Group D) and NTPC post details.

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D

RRB NTPC offers non-technical roles that mainly involve clerical, administrative, and supervisory tasks. RRB Group D jobs focus on technical and maintenance work, including positions like Electrician, Track Maintainer, Fitter, Helper, and more.

Check the table below for a clear comparison of the different job roles in RRB NTPC and RRB Group D:

Parameter

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

Full Form

Non-Technical Popular Categories

Railway Group D

Job Level

Clerical, Supervisor, and Manager positions

Entry-level positions

Exam Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board

Number of Posts

Various posts like Clerk, Station Master, Train Manager, Ticket Supervisor, and more

Positions like Track Maintainer, Electrician, Fitter, Helper, Pointsman, and more

Educational Qualification

Minimum 12th pass; some posts require graduation

Minimum 10th pass

Nature of Work

Administrative, clerical, and supervisory tasks

Manual, technical, and maintenance work

Salary

₹35,000 – ₹1,18,000 per month (varies by post & grade)

₹21,000 – ₹35,000 per month (Level 1 pay matrix)

Age Limit

18–33 years (varies by post)

18–33 years (relaxation as per rules)

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Typing/Skill Test 

DV & Medical

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

DV & Medical

Job Location

All over India

All over India

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility requirements for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D differ in terms of education, age, and physical standards. Understanding these criteria is important for candidates to know which roles they are eligible for.

Educational Qualification

The job roles vary greatly, so do the educational requirements. RRB Group D is a Level 1 job that requires a minimum of 10th pass qualification along with an ITI certificate from a recognized institution. RRB NTPC jobs range from Level 2 to Level 6, with some posts requiring 12th pass, while others need a graduation degree. Check the comparision of educational qualifications of RRB NTPC and Group D in the table below:

Parameter

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

Minimum Qualification

12th Pass for some posts, Graduation for others

10th Pass or ITI from NCVT/SCVT-recognized institutions

Specific Requirements

Certain posts require typing skills (Clerk, Typist)

No additional qualifications required

Age Limit

Age criteria are different for each exam and crucial for eligibility. Check the difference of age limit in the table below:

Parameter

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

Age Criteria

18-30 years for Undergraduate posts 18-33 years for Graduate posts

18-33 years

Age Relaxation

Applicable for reserved categories

Applicable for reserved categories

Physical & Medical Standards

Candidates can check the comparison of the physical and medical standards required for the RRB NTPC and RRB Group D exams: 

Parameter

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

Physical Standards

Not strictly required for clerical or commercial posts

Strict standards for physically demanding roles

Medical Standards

Medical exam required

Medical exam mandatory based on job nature

Experience

Not required

Not required

Work Nature

Clerical, administrative, commercial, or technical assistance roles

Manual labor, track maintenance, helper duties, and technical support roles

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Examination Pattern

The exam patterns for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D differ significantly. RRB NTPC involves multiple stages, including two computer-based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a skill test for certain posts. RRB Group D has a single computer-based test followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the table below for a comparison of the exam pattern of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D:

Parameter

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

Stage 1

Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Subjects

General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness & Current Affairs

Total Questions

100

100

Duration

90 minutes

90 minutes

Negative Marking

0.33 marks per wrong answer

0.33 marks per wrong answer

Stage 2

Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Subjects

General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning

Physical tasks based on gender (running, lifting, etc.)

Total Questions

120

N/A

Duration

90 minutes

Varies depending on the task

Negative Marking

0.33 marks per wrong answer

Not applicable

Stage 3

Skill Test (Typing for Clerks, Aptitude for Station Master)

N/A

Stage 4

Document Verification & Medical Examination

Document Verification & Medical Examination

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Job Profiles

The job roles in RRB NTPC mainly involve clerical, administrative, and supervisory responsibilities, while RRB Group D roles focus on technical, maintenance, and manual work. Understanding the responsibilities of each post can help candidates choose the right career path in Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Job Profiles

Below is a detailed look at various RRB NTPC posts and their job descriptions:

Post

Job Description

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Performs clerical duties such as record maintenance, file management, and assisting with general office tasks.

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Maintains financial records, processes payments, and handles basic accounting functions.

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Manages ticket sales, assists passengers with reservations, and handles customer service.

Trains Clerk

Checks passenger tickets and addresses queries or issues during train travel.

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

Supervises ticketing operations, oversees staff, and ensures smooth passenger services.

Station Master

Manages railway station operations, including train schedules and passenger assistance.

Goods Train Manager

Ensures safe and timely cargo transport, supervises loading/unloading, and manages freight operations.

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Handles senior-level clerical work, including data entry, record management, and administrative tasks.

Junior Accountant Assistant cum Typist

Assists in accounting tasks, financial data management, and typing work related to finance.

RRB Group D Job Profiles

The RRB Group D posts involve hands-on technical and support roles, as detailed below:

Post

Job Role Description

Track Maintainer

Maintains and inspects railway tracks to ensure safety.

Helper/Assistant

Assists technicians in various departments.

Gateman

Operates level crossing gates safely and efficiently.

Pointsman

Assists in switching railway tracks for train movements.

Assistant Loco Shed

Handles electrical maintenance of locomotives.

Assistant C&W (Carriage & Wagon)

Maintains railway carriages and wagons.

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Manages maintenance of diesel locomotives.

Assistant Signal & Telecom

Maintains and repairs signal and telecommunication systems.

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Salary and Benefits

The salary and benefits of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D jobs vary according to the pay level. Group D positions are classified as Level 1, while RRB NTPC roles range from Level 2 to Level 6. This offers higher salaries and better growth opportunities. Check the comparison of salary and benefits in the table below:

Parameter

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

Pay Level

Level 2 to Level 6

Level 1

Basic Pay (Entry Level)

₹19,900 to ₹35,400 per month

₹18,000 per month

Grade Pay

₹2,800 to ₹4,200

₹1,800

Total Salary (with allowances)

₹30,000 to ₹45,000

₹22,000 to ₹25,000

Allowances

HRA, DA, Travel Allowances

HRA, DA

Promotion Opportunities

Frequent, can reach higher administrative levels

Limited, mostly technical promotions

Job Stability

High

High

Transfer Policies

May be frequent depending on post

Less frequent

Which Exam Should You Choose: RRB NTPC or RRB Group D?

The choice depends on the candidate's career goals, educational qualifications, and job preferences after reviewing the key differences, perks, and benefits of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D. 

  • RRB NTPC: Best suited for candidates who have completed 12th grade or graduation and are aiming for clerical, supervisory, or managerial roles. These positions offer higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.

  • RRB Group D: Ideal for candidates with basic educational qualifications (10th pass or ITI) who are comfortable with hands-on technical work and physical tasks. Group D jobs are more accessible and provide entry-level opportunities in the Indian Railways.

Both exams offer stable and secure government jobs, but the decision should align with your educational background, career aspirations, and preferred work environment. RRB NTPC provides higher pay and faster growth.RRB Group D is perfect for those looking for technical and maintenance-oriented roles.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News