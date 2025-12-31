RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D: Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Salary, and Job Role Comparison

The Indian Railways is among the largest employers in India. It offers a wide range of job opportunities through exams conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Two of the most sought-after exams are RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) and RRB Group D. Both exams lead to secure government jobs, but they differ in eligibility, job roles, selection process, and career growth. RRB NTPC positions mainly involve clerical and technical work and require higher educational qualifications. RRB Group D roles focus on manual and support tasks. This article provides a complete comparison of RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D, including job profiles, career prospects, and Level 1 (Group D) and NTPC post details. RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D RRB NTPC offers non-technical roles that mainly involve clerical, administrative, and supervisory tasks. RRB Group D jobs focus on technical and maintenance work, including positions like Electrician, Track Maintainer, Fitter, Helper, and more.

Check the table below for a clear comparison of the different job roles in RRB NTPC and RRB Group D: Parameter RRB NTPC RRB Group D Full Form Non-Technical Popular Categories Railway Group D Job Level Clerical, Supervisor, and Manager positions Entry-level positions Exam Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Board Number of Posts Various posts like Clerk, Station Master, Train Manager, Ticket Supervisor, and more Positions like Track Maintainer, Electrician, Fitter, Helper, Pointsman, and more Educational Qualification Minimum 12th pass; some posts require graduation Minimum 10th pass Nature of Work Administrative, clerical, and supervisory tasks Manual, technical, and maintenance work Salary ₹35,000 – ₹1,18,000 per month (varies by post & grade) ₹21,000 – ₹35,000 per month (Level 1 pay matrix) Age Limit 18–33 years (varies by post) 18–33 years (relaxation as per rules) Selection Process Computer-Based Test (CBT) Typing/Skill Test DV & Medical Computer-Based Test (CBT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) DV & Medical Job Location All over India All over India

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria The eligibility requirements for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D differ in terms of education, age, and physical standards. Understanding these criteria is important for candidates to know which roles they are eligible for. Educational Qualification The job roles vary greatly, so do the educational requirements. RRB Group D is a Level 1 job that requires a minimum of 10th pass qualification along with an ITI certificate from a recognized institution. RRB NTPC jobs range from Level 2 to Level 6, with some posts requiring 12th pass, while others need a graduation degree. Check the comparision of educational qualifications of RRB NTPC and Group D in the table below: Parameter RRB NTPC RRB Group D Minimum Qualification 12th Pass for some posts, Graduation for others 10th Pass or ITI from NCVT/SCVT-recognized institutions Specific Requirements Certain posts require typing skills (Clerk, Typist) No additional qualifications required

Age Limit Age criteria are different for each exam and crucial for eligibility. Check the difference of age limit in the table below: Parameter RRB NTPC RRB Group D Age Criteria 18-30 years for Undergraduate posts 18-33 years for Graduate posts 18-33 years Age Relaxation Applicable for reserved categories Applicable for reserved categories Physical & Medical Standards Candidates can check the comparison of the physical and medical standards required for the RRB NTPC and RRB Group D exams: Parameter RRB NTPC RRB Group D Physical Standards Not strictly required for clerical or commercial posts Strict standards for physically demanding roles Medical Standards Medical exam required Medical exam mandatory based on job nature Experience Not required Not required Work Nature Clerical, administrative, commercial, or technical assistance roles Manual labor, track maintenance, helper duties, and technical support roles

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Examination Pattern The exam patterns for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D differ significantly. RRB NTPC involves multiple stages, including two computer-based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a skill test for certain posts. RRB Group D has a single computer-based test followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the table below for a comparison of the exam pattern of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D: Parameter RRB NTPC RRB Group D Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) Computer-Based Test (CBT) Subjects General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness & Current Affairs Total Questions 100 100 Duration 90 minutes 90 minutes Negative Marking 0.33 marks per wrong answer 0.33 marks per wrong answer Stage 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Subjects General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning Physical tasks based on gender (running, lifting, etc.) Total Questions 120 N/A Duration 90 minutes Varies depending on the task Negative Marking 0.33 marks per wrong answer Not applicable Stage 3 Skill Test (Typing for Clerks, Aptitude for Station Master) N/A Stage 4 Document Verification & Medical Examination Document Verification & Medical Examination

RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Job Profiles The job roles in RRB NTPC mainly involve clerical, administrative, and supervisory responsibilities, while RRB Group D roles focus on technical, maintenance, and manual work. Understanding the responsibilities of each post can help candidates choose the right career path in Indian Railways. RRB NTPC Job Profiles Below is a detailed look at various RRB NTPC posts and their job descriptions: Post Job Description Junior Clerk cum Typist Performs clerical duties such as record maintenance, file management, and assisting with general office tasks. Accounts Clerk cum Typist Maintains financial records, processes payments, and handles basic accounting functions. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Manages ticket sales, assists passengers with reservations, and handles customer service. Trains Clerk Checks passenger tickets and addresses queries or issues during train travel. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor Supervises ticketing operations, oversees staff, and ensures smooth passenger services. Station Master Manages railway station operations, including train schedules and passenger assistance. Goods Train Manager Ensures safe and timely cargo transport, supervises loading/unloading, and manages freight operations. Senior Clerk cum Typist Handles senior-level clerical work, including data entry, record management, and administrative tasks. Junior Accountant Assistant cum Typist Assists in accounting tasks, financial data management, and typing work related to finance.

RRB Group D Job Profiles The RRB Group D posts involve hands-on technical and support roles, as detailed below: Post Job Role Description Track Maintainer Maintains and inspects railway tracks to ensure safety. Helper/Assistant Assists technicians in various departments. Gateman Operates level crossing gates safely and efficiently. Pointsman Assists in switching railway tracks for train movements. Assistant Loco Shed Handles electrical maintenance of locomotives. Assistant C&W (Carriage & Wagon) Maintains railway carriages and wagons. Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Manages maintenance of diesel locomotives. Assistant Signal & Telecom Maintains and repairs signal and telecommunication systems. RRB NTPC vs RRB Group D Salary and Benefits The salary and benefits of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D jobs vary according to the pay level. Group D positions are classified as Level 1, while RRB NTPC roles range from Level 2 to Level 6. This offers higher salaries and better growth opportunities. Check the comparison of salary and benefits in the table below:

Parameter RRB NTPC RRB Group D Pay Level Level 2 to Level 6 Level 1 Basic Pay (Entry Level) ₹19,900 to ₹35,400 per month ₹18,000 per month Grade Pay ₹2,800 to ₹4,200 ₹1,800 Total Salary (with allowances) ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 ₹22,000 to ₹25,000 Allowances HRA, DA, Travel Allowances HRA, DA Promotion Opportunities Frequent, can reach higher administrative levels Limited, mostly technical promotions Job Stability High High Transfer Policies May be frequent depending on post Less frequent Which Exam Should You Choose: RRB NTPC or RRB Group D? The choice depends on the candidate's career goals, educational qualifications, and job preferences after reviewing the key differences, perks, and benefits of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D.