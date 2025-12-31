Which Article Guarantees the Right to Life and Personal Liberty?

Article 21 of the Indian Constitution protects the Right to Life and Personal Liberty. It guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law. Over time, interpretation by the judiciary has expanded the scope of Article 21 to include a wide range of rights which are essential for living life with dignity.

In any democratic society, liberty is important. However, liberty without legal protection remains fragile and vulnerable to arbitrary state action. The framers of the Indian Constitution has recognised the importance of personal liberty and thus, incorporated a provision that safeguards the most basic human freedoms.

Thus, Article 21 of the Indian Constitution protects the Right to Life and Personal Liberty.