DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 714 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff posts. You should begin your preparation as early as possible. Start by analysing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. This will give you clarity on relevant topics and actual exam requirements. This helps you create a smart and focused strategy. Read on to know the latest DSSSB MTS syllabus, exam pattern and prep tips to excel.
DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the syllabus for I-T-G One Tier (General) on its official website. You can check the DSSSB MTS examination scheme and marking scheme in the official notification. Knowing the latest syllabus can help you build a clear plan and stay on track. You will be able to choose the right books, updated mocks, and resources to prepare well. DSSSB will conduct a one-tier exam for the Multi-Tasking Staff post. You will get 2 hours to solve 200 MCQs in the exam. This computer-based test checks your general awareness, reasoning, numerical ability, and language skills. Take a look at the overview of the DSSSB MTS syllabus below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Multi-Tasking Staff
|
Vacancies
|
714
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Examination
|
Number of Questions
|
200
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes (-0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer)
DSSSB MTS Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates should carefully review the DSSSB MTS exam pattern and marking scheme. It helps you get an idea of the exam format, number of questions, total marks, exam duration, etc. The minimum qualifying marks for General/EWS will be 40%, 35% for OBC (Delhi) and 30% for SC/ST/PH (PwBD). Check the latest paper pattern for the DSSSB MTS exam in the table below:
-
The DSSSB MTS exam is a computer-based test.
-
It consists of a total of 200 MCQs for 200 marks.
-
Each paper carries 40 marks.
-
The exam duration shall be 2 hours.
-
The medium of the exam shall be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers.
-
There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
2 Hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
40
|
40
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
40
|
40
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 PDF
Having free access to the DSSSB MTS syllabus can help you determine exam-relevant chapters. This can make your preparation more focused and productive. It will help you get sufficient time for practice and revision.
|DSSSB MTS Syllabus PDF Download
DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise
The DSSSB MTS exam syllabus covers General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and English Language. Start with understanding the concepts and then slowly advance your preparation. You should practice unlimited questions and revise key topics. Given below is the subject-wise DSSSB MTS syllabus for reference purposes:
DSSSB MTS GK Syllabus
General Awareness tests your understanding of the environment and its application to society. It will check your knowledge of current events and other related areas. It covers the following areas:
-
History
-
Polity
-
Constitution
-
Sports
-
Art & Culture
-
Geography
-
Economics
-
Everyday Science
-
Scientific Research
-
National/ International Organisations/ Institutions, etc.
DSSSB MTS Syllabus for Reasoning
Reasoning is one of the trickiest sections that evaluates your thinking ability, pattern recognition, and question selection skills. It checks how quickly you can analyse the information and solve questions accurately. Questions are based on both verbal and non-verbal types.
-
Analogies
-
Similarities
-
Differences
-
Space visualization
-
Problem solving
-
Analysis
-
Judgement
-
Decision making
-
Visual memory
-
Discrimination
-
Observation
-
Relationship
-
Arithmetical reasoning
-
Verbal and figure classification
-
Arithmetical number series, etc
DSSSB MTS Syllabus for Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
The Numerical Ability section checks how well you understand basic concepts, numbers and formulas. It also evaluates your speed of solving questions accurately. It covers the following topics:
-
Simplification
-
Decimals
-
Ratio & Proportion
-
Percentage
-
Data Interpretation
-
Fractions
-
L.C.M
-
H.C.F
-
Simple & Compound Interest
-
Mensuration
-
Average
-
Profit & Loss
-
Time & Work
-
Discount
-
Time & Distance
-
Tables & Graphs, etc
DSSSB MTS Syllabus Hindi
The Hindi Language section checks your understanding of grammar and comprehension skills. You should revise all the concepts and practice unlimited questions to prepare well. It includes the following areas:
-
Vocabulary
-
Grammar
-
Sentence Structure
-
Synonyms
-
Antonyms
-
Correct usage, etc
DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 English
Start with revising grammar concepts and reading newspapers/articles. Take mocks and solve old question papers to solidify your fundamentals. Some of the key topics are:
-
Vocabulary
-
Grammar
-
Sentence Structure
-
Synonyms
-
Antonyms
-
Correct usage, etc
How to Cover DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026?
You can start preparing for the DSSSB MTS exam with the right mindset and resources. Start with covering the syllabus and then slowly progress to practice and revision. Below are the expert-recommended tips to perform well in this exam:
-
You should first check the DSSSB MTS syllabus and exam pattern. It will provide details about the exam format and important questions.
-
Choose high-quality books for all subjects. It helps you master the concepts and advanced topics.
-
Practice mocks and past papers to boost your speed, confidence, and accuracy.
-
Maintain short notes so that you can revise all the important topics.
