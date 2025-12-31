DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 714 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff posts. You should begin your preparation as early as possible. Start by analysing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. This will give you clarity on relevant topics and actual exam requirements. This helps you create a smart and focused strategy. Read on to know the latest DSSSB MTS syllabus, exam pattern and prep tips to excel. DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the syllabus for I-T-G One Tier (General) on its official website. You can check the DSSSB MTS examination scheme and marking scheme in the official notification. Knowing the latest syllabus can help you build a clear plan and stay on track. You will be able to choose the right books, updated mocks, and resources to prepare well. DSSSB will conduct a one-tier exam for the Multi-Tasking Staff post. You will get 2 hours to solve 200 MCQs in the exam. This computer-based test checks your general awareness, reasoning, numerical ability, and language skills. Take a look at the overview of the DSSSB MTS syllabus below:

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name Multi-Tasking Staff Vacancies 714 Selection Process Computer-Based Examination Number of Questions 200 Negative Marking Yes (-0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer) Submit your DSSSB MTS Application Forms here. DSSSB MTS Exam Pattern 2026 Candidates should carefully review the DSSSB MTS exam pattern and marking scheme. It helps you get an idea of the exam format, number of questions, total marks, exam duration, etc. The minimum qualifying marks for General/EWS will be 40%, 35% for OBC (Delhi) and 30% for SC/ST/PH (PwBD). Check the latest paper pattern for the DSSSB MTS exam in the table below: The DSSSB MTS exam is a computer-based test.

It consists of a total of 200 MCQs for 200 marks.

Each paper carries 40 marks.

The exam duration shall be 2 hours.

The medium of the exam shall be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 40 40 2 Hours General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 40 40 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 40 40 Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 40 40 Test of English Language & Comprehension 40 40 Total 200 200 DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 PDF Having free access to the DSSSB MTS syllabus can help you determine exam-relevant chapters. This can make your preparation more focused and productive. It will help you get sufficient time for practice and revision. DSSSB MTS Syllabus PDF Download DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise The DSSSB MTS exam syllabus covers General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and English Language. Start with understanding the concepts and then slowly advance your preparation. You should practice unlimited questions and revise key topics. Given below is the subject-wise DSSSB MTS syllabus for reference purposes:

DSSSB MTS GK Syllabus General Awareness tests your understanding of the environment and its application to society. It will check your knowledge of current events and other related areas. It covers the following areas: History

Polity

Constitution

Sports

Art & Culture

Geography

Economics

Everyday Science

Scientific Research

National/ International Organisations/ Institutions, etc. DSSSB MTS Syllabus for Reasoning Reasoning is one of the trickiest sections that evaluates your thinking ability, pattern recognition, and question selection skills. It checks how quickly you can analyse the information and solve questions accurately. Questions are based on both verbal and non-verbal types. Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space visualization

Problem solving

Analysis

Judgement

Decision making

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship

Arithmetical reasoning

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical number series, etc

DSSSB MTS Syllabus for Arithmetical & Numerical Ability The Numerical Ability section checks how well you understand basic concepts, numbers and formulas. It also evaluates your speed of solving questions accurately. It covers the following topics: Simplification

Decimals

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Data Interpretation

Fractions

L.C.M

H.C.F

Simple & Compound Interest

Mensuration

Average

Profit & Loss

Time & Work

Discount

Time & Distance

Tables & Graphs, etc DSSSB MTS Syllabus Hindi The Hindi Language section checks your understanding of grammar and comprehension skills. You should revise all the concepts and practice unlimited questions to prepare well. It includes the following areas: Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms

Antonyms

Correct usage, etc