DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 31, 2025, 13:31 IST

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026: DSSSB aims to fill 714 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff posts. The written exam comprises 200 MCQs from subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and English Language. Check the latest DSSSB MTS Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

DSSSB MTS Syllabus: New Exam Pattern and Syllabus PDF Download
DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 714 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff posts. You should begin your preparation as early as possible. Start by analysing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. This will give you clarity on relevant topics and actual exam requirements. This helps you create a smart and focused strategy. Read on to know the latest DSSSB MTS syllabus, exam pattern and prep tips to excel.

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the syllabus for I-T-G One Tier (General) on its official website. You can check the DSSSB MTS examination scheme and marking scheme in the official notification. Knowing the latest syllabus can help you build a clear plan and stay on track. You will be able to choose the right books, updated mocks, and resources to prepare well. DSSSB will conduct a one-tier exam for the Multi-Tasking Staff post. You will get 2 hours to solve 200 MCQs in the exam. This computer-based test checks your general awareness, reasoning, numerical ability, and language skills. Take a look at the overview of the DSSSB MTS syllabus below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Multi-Tasking Staff

Vacancies

714

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination

Number of Questions

200

Negative Marking

Yes (-0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer)

Submit your DSSSB MTS Application Forms here.

DSSSB MTS Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates should carefully review the DSSSB MTS exam pattern and marking scheme. It helps you get an idea of the exam format, number of questions, total marks, exam duration, etc. The minimum qualifying marks for General/EWS will be 40%, 35% for OBC (Delhi) and 30% for SC/ST/PH (PwBD). Check the latest paper pattern for the DSSSB MTS exam in the table below:

  • The DSSSB MTS exam is a computer-based test. 

  • It consists of a total of 200 MCQs for 200 marks.

  • Each paper carries 40 marks.

  • The exam duration shall be 2 hours.

  • The medium of the exam shall be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers.

  • There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

40

40

2 Hours

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

40

40

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

40

40

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

40

40

Test of English Language & Comprehension

40

40

Total

200

200

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 PDF

Having free access to the DSSSB MTS syllabus can help you determine exam-relevant chapters. This can make your preparation more focused and productive. It will help you get sufficient time for practice and revision.

DSSSB MTS Syllabus PDF Download

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise

The DSSSB MTS exam syllabus covers General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and English Language. Start with understanding the concepts and then slowly advance your preparation. You should practice unlimited questions and revise key topics. Given below is the subject-wise DSSSB MTS syllabus for reference purposes:

DSSSB MTS GK Syllabus

General Awareness tests your understanding of the environment and its application to society. It will check your knowledge of current events and other related areas. It covers the following areas:

  • History

  • Polity

  • Constitution

  • Sports

  • Art & Culture

  • Geography

  • Economics

  • Everyday Science

  • Scientific Research

  • National/ International Organisations/ Institutions, etc.

DSSSB MTS Syllabus for Reasoning

Reasoning is one of the trickiest sections that evaluates your thinking ability, pattern recognition, and question selection skills. It checks how quickly you can analyse the information and solve questions accurately. Questions are based on both verbal and non-verbal types.

  • Analogies

  • Similarities

  • Differences

  • Space visualization

  • Problem solving

  • Analysis

  • Judgement

  • Decision making

  • Visual memory

  • Discrimination

  • Observation

  • Relationship

  • Arithmetical reasoning

  • Verbal and figure classification

  • Arithmetical number series, etc

DSSSB MTS Syllabus for Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

The Numerical Ability section checks how well you understand basic concepts, numbers and formulas. It also evaluates your speed of solving questions accurately. It covers the following topics:

  • Simplification

  • Decimals

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Percentage

  • Data Interpretation

  • Fractions

  • L.C.M

  • H.C.F

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Mensuration

  • Average

  • Profit & Loss

  • Time & Work

  • Discount

  • Time & Distance

  • Tables & Graphs, etc

DSSSB MTS Syllabus Hindi

The Hindi Language section checks your understanding of grammar and comprehension skills. You should revise all the concepts and practice unlimited questions to prepare well. It includes the following areas:

  • Vocabulary

  • Grammar

  • Sentence Structure

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms 

  • Correct usage, etc

DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026 English

Start with revising grammar concepts and reading newspapers/articles. Take mocks and solve old question papers to solidify your fundamentals. Some of the key topics are:

  • Vocabulary

  • Grammar

  • Sentence Structure

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms 

  • Correct usage, etc

How to Cover DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026?

You can start preparing for the DSSSB MTS exam with the right mindset and resources. Start with covering the syllabus and then slowly progress to practice and revision. Below are the expert-recommended tips to perform well in this exam:

  • You should first check the DSSSB MTS syllabus and exam pattern. It will provide details about the exam format and important questions.

  • Choose high-quality books for all subjects.  It helps you master the concepts and advanced topics.

  • Practice mocks and past papers to boost your speed, confidence, and accuracy.

  • Maintain short notes so that you can revise all the important topics.

FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in the DSSSB MTS Exam 2026?
    +
    Yes. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer in the DSSSB MTS Exam 2026
  • What is the DSSSB MTS Syllabus 2026?
    +
    The DSSSB MTS exam syllabus covers subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and English Language. Check the topic-wise syllabus for all the subjects in the above article.

