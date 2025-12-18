DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Starts for 714 Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) aims to fill a total of 714 vacancies for Multitasking Staff. The registration process is underway and will conclude on 15 January 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The selection process comprises two stages: written exam and document verification. Qualified candidates will fall under pay level 1 with basic pay ranging between Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.
DSSSB MTS Apply Online 2025-26 Overview
DSSSB has invited online applications for 714 MTS vacancies. The last date to submit application forms is 15 January. The eligibility criteria for DSSSB MTS Recruitment is possessing class 10th passing certificate and age between 18 and 27 years.
|
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Organization
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
Vacancy
|
714
|
Registration Dates
|
17th December 2025 to 15th January 2026 (11:59 pm)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Matriculation
|
Age Limit (As on 15/01/2026)
|
18 to 27 years
|
Selection Process
|
Online exam and document verification
|
Salary
|
Rs. 18000 – 56900/- (Pay Level 1)
|
Job Location
|
Delhi
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB MTS Apply Online 2025 Link
Aspirants satisfying the eligibility parameters can submit their applications for DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025 through the official online portal. The direct apply online link has been provided here for your ease.
DSSSB MTS Online Form 2026 Link
DSSSB MTS 2025 Application Fee
To submit your DSSSB MTS Online Form, candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee. It must be paid online and is non-refundable.
How to Apply for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026?
-
Visit the official website of DSSSB
-
On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ if you are a new user.
-
Fill in the accurate details and provide your email ID and phone number to receive login credentials.
-
Login to your account and fill out the application form.
-
Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.
-
Pay the application fee, if applicable.
-
Submit the DSSSB MTS Form and download it for future reference.
DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025
DSSSB announced 714 vacancies for Multitasking Staff post in various government departments. Below is a detailed breakdown of the vacancies available for each category.
|
Name of Department
|
Total
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Excise, Entertainment & Luxury Taxes Department
|
31
|
14
|
08
|
04
|
02
|
03
|
Labour Department
|
93
|
33
|
28
|
16
|
06
|
10
|
Drugs Control Department
|
06
|
04
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
Department of Urban Development
|
09
|
04
|
03
|
00
|
01
|
01
|
Public Grievances Department
|
05
|
04
|
01
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
NCC Department
|
68
|
31
|
19
|
08
|
03
|
07
|
Registrar Cooperative Societies
|
23
|
10
|
07
|
03
|
01
|
02
|
General Administrative Department
|
99
|
40
|
27
|
15
|
08
|
09
|
Office of the Lokayukta
|
06
|
02
|
03
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
Development Department
|
231
|
100
|
77
|
03
|
21
|
30
|
Department of Food, Supplies & Consumer Affairs
|
140
|
57
|
37
|
21
|
11
|
14
|
Sahitya Kala Parishad
|
03
|
03
|
03
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
—
|
714
|
302
|
212
|
70
|
53
|
77
