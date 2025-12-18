DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Starts for 714 Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 18, 2025, 11:10 IST

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification released for 714 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Matriculation passed candidates aged between 18 and 27 years can submit their DSSSB MTS application forms through the direct link provided here. Get the complete details on DSSSB MTS Vacancy including apply online link, eligibility, salary, selection process and more here.

DSSSB MTS Apply Online

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) aims to fill a total of 714 vacancies for Multitasking Staff. The registration process is underway and will conclude on 15 January 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The selection process comprises two stages: written exam and document verification. Qualified candidates will fall under pay level 1 with basic pay ranging between Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.

DSSSB MTS Apply Online 2025-26 Overview

DSSSB has invited online applications for 714 MTS vacancies. The last date to submit application forms is 15 January. The eligibility criteria for DSSSB MTS Recruitment is possessing class 10th passing certificate and age between 18 and 27 years. 

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025- Overview

Organization

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Vacancy

714

Registration Dates

17th December 2025 to 15th January 2026 (11:59 pm)

Educational Qualification

Matriculation

Age Limit (As on 15/01/2026)

18 to 27 years

Selection Process

Online exam and document verification

Salary

Rs. 18000 – 56900/- (Pay Level 1)

Job Location

Delhi

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB MTS Apply Online 2025 Link

Aspirants satisfying the eligibility parameters can submit their applications for DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025 through the official online portal. The direct apply online link has been provided here for your ease. 

DSSSB MTS Online Form 2026 Link

DSSSB MTS 2025 Application Fee

To submit your DSSSB MTS Online Form, candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee. It must be paid online and is non-refundable. 

How to Apply for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026?

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB 

  • On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ if you are a new user.

  • Fill in the accurate details and provide your email ID and phone number to receive login credentials.

  • Login to your account and fill out the application form.

  • Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

  • Pay the application fee, if applicable.

  • Submit the DSSSB MTS Form and download it for future reference.

DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025

DSSSB announced 714 vacancies for Multitasking Staff post in various government departments. Below is a detailed breakdown of the vacancies available for each category.

Name of Department

Total

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Excise, Entertainment & Luxury Taxes Department

31

14

08

04

02

03

Labour Department

93

33

28

16

06

10

Drugs Control Department

06

04

02

00

00

00

Department of Urban Development

09

04

03

00

01

01

Public Grievances Department

05

04

01

00

00

00

NCC Department

68

31

19

08

03

07

Registrar Cooperative Societies

23

10

07

03

01

02

General Administrative Department

99

40

27

15

08

09

Office of the Lokayukta

06

02

03

00

00

01

Development Department

231

100

77

03

21

30

Department of Food, Supplies & Consumer Affairs

140

57

37

21

11

14

Sahitya Kala Parishad

03

03

03

00

00

00

714

302

212

70

53

77

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

