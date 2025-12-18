DSSSB MTS Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Starts for 714 Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) aims to fill a total of 714 vacancies for Multitasking Staff. The registration process is underway and will conclude on 15 January 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The selection process comprises two stages: written exam and document verification. Qualified candidates will fall under pay level 1 with basic pay ranging between Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.

DSSSB MTS Apply Online 2025-26 Overview

DSSSB has invited online applications for 714 MTS vacancies. The last date to submit application forms is 15 January. The eligibility criteria for DSSSB MTS Recruitment is possessing class 10th passing certificate and age between 18 and 27 years.