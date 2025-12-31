UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket: DRDO Successfully Conducted Maiden Test of LRGR-120

By Manisha Waldia
Dec 31, 2025, 16:16 IST

DRDO successfully conducts the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Rocket at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres. The LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision.

Source: PIB
Source: PIB

DRDO successfully conducts the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Rocket at Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres, impacting on the target with textbook precision, and adding to all deployed range instruments that tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. 

The Long Range Guided Rocket is an indigenously built multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) that was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing the capability to launch Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher. 

What is the Pinka Long Range Guided Rocket?

The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) is the new addition of the Defence Research and Development Organisation to India's defence system. It is the most advanced interaction of India’s indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) defence system. 

It has successfully conducted its maiden flight test at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. 

Key feature of the Pinka Long Range guided rocket:

The LRGR-120 is designed to bridge the gap between traditional unguided rocket artillery and expensive tactical missiles in India’s defence system. The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) is the most advanced ‘Mark-III’ evolution of India’s indigenous rocket artillery. And other specific features are 

Feature

Specification 

Maximum Range

120 kilometres (up from 40 km in Mk-I and 75-90 km in Mk-II).

Guidance System

Precision guided using a kit with Inertial Navigation System (INS) + GPS/NavIC.

Maneuverability

Capable of planned in-flight manoeuvres to adjust trajectory and avoid defences.

Accuracy (CEP)

10–20 metres (classified as "textbook precision").

Launcher

Fully compatible with in-service Pinaka launchers (8x8 Tatra vehicles).

Firepower

Can fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds per launcher.

Developer

Designed by ARDE (Pune) and HEMRL, with support from DRDL and RCI.

Production Partners

Collaborative effort between DRDO and private giants like L&T and Tata.

Warhead Types

Pre-fragmented HE, anti-tank submunitions, and incendiary payloads.

Strategic Role

Bridges the gap between traditional artillery and tactical ballistic missiles.

What is the significance?

  • The Pinka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) fills the gap between the traditional tube artillery and modern ballistic missile (150+ km), allowing the Indian Army to hit high-value targets deep behind enemy lines without having to deploy more expensive and strategically "louder" missile systems like the Pralay or BrahMos

  • It has a single Pinaka battery, which can now carry a ‘mix-and-match’ loadout, and supports firing 40 km rockets for close support and 120 km guided rockets for deep strikes from the same vehicle, which simplifies logistics and makes the unit far more versatile on the battlefield. 

  • It works on survival (shoot-and-scoot) because it can strike from 120 km away; the launcher stays. 

  • The successful testing of the LRGR-120 variant has attracted significant interest from across the world; countries like France are looking for a mobile. Cost-effective alternative to replace its aging European LRU systems, where India can export to them and strengthen its defence economy 

What are the differences between Pinaka and other rocket variants?

The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) represents the transition of the Pinaka system from an "area saturation" weapon (covering large grids with unguided fire) to a "precision strike" weapon (targeting specific assets). The following table compares the key features of the LRGR-120 with its predecessors:

              Comparison of Pinaka Rocket Variants

Feature

Pinaka Mk-I

Pinaka Mk-I Enhanced

Guided Pinaka (Mk-II)

LRGR-120 (Mk-III)

Max Range

38 – 40 km

45–50 km

75–90 km

120 km

Guidance System

None (Free Flight)

None (Aerodynamic fins)

INS + GPS / NavIC

INS + Mid-course & Terminal updates

Accuracy (CEP)

1.5% of range (500m)

1.5 % of range

10–40 metres

10–20 metres

Warhead Weight

100 kg

100 kg

100 kg (+15kg Guidance kit)

Up to 250 kg

Caliber

214 mm

214 mm

214 mm

214 mm (Launcher Compatible)

Salvo Rate

12 rockets in 44 sec

12 rockets in 44 sec

8–12 rockets per launcher

8–12 rockets per launcher

Target Type

Area targets (Infantry, camps)

Area targets

Point targets (Command posts)

Deep-strike high-value assets

