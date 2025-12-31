Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket: DRDO Successfully Conducted Maiden Test of LRGR-120

DRDO successfully conducts the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Rocket at Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres, impacting on the target with textbook precision, and adding to all deployed range instruments that tracked the flight throughout its trajectory.

The Long Range Guided Rocket is an indigenously built multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) that was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing the capability to launch Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher.

What is the Pinka Long Range Guided Rocket?

The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) is the new addition of the Defence Research and Development Organisation to India's defence system. It is the most advanced interaction of India’s indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) defence system.