What is Good Governance Day? Know the top-performing states in the Good Governance Index

Good Governance Day is observed annually on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose leadership emphasised accountability, transparency, and inclusive growth.The day reminds us that governance is not just about administration but about making life better for every citizen.

What is the Good Governance Index?

The Good Governance Index is a composite assessment of governance performance across states and union territories, translating policy intent into measurable, citizen-centric outcomes. Week-long celebrations spread the concept of good governance from districts to villages. India has recorded progress across sectors, driven by the implementation of multiple national-level schemes, as per the data.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) introduced the Good Governance Index on December 25, 2019, to evaluate governance performance across states and union territories and encourage improvements. Good governance is crucial for the welfare of citizens, inclusive development and the country's economic transformation. The Index identifies 10 key sectors. Governance performance across these sectors is measured in terms of 58 indicators designed keeping citizen-centricity in mind. According to the United Nations, Good governance is participatory, consensus-orientated, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient, equitable and inclusive, and follows the rule of law.