India and New Zealand signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after the nine-month negotiations started in March 2025. Both prime ministers described it as comprehensive. Balanced and forward-looking agreement. The FTA would act as a catalyst for higher trade, investment, innovation and people-to-people connections between the two countries, which will benefit exporters, MSMEs, farmers, students, manufacturers and professionals.

Key Highlights of the India and New Zealand Free Trade Agreement:

The Agreement stands out as one of India’s fastest-concluded FTAs, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Zero-duty market access: