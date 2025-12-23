Current Affairs Quiz 23 Dec 2025: INSV Kaundinya

Current Affairs Quiz 23 Dec 2025: For students preparing for competitive examinations and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s important Current Affairs Quiz from an exam point of view. This quiz includes questions related to INSV Kaundinya, National Farmers’ Day 2025, and more. 1. During its maiden sea voyage, INSV Kaundinya will travel from Porbandar in Gujarat to which destination?

(A) Dubai, UAE

(B) Colombo, Sri Lanka

(C) Muscat, Oman

(D) Male, Maldives Correct Answer: (C) Muscat, Oman The Indian Navy’s traditional sail-powered vessel INSV Kaundinya will set sail on its maiden voyage on 29 December 2025. The historic vessel will travel from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman, symbolically reviving ancient maritime routes that connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for centuries.

2. Who won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions?

(A) Saurabh Chaudhary

(B) Gagan Narang

(C) Kiran Ankush Jadhav

(D) Jitu Rai Correct Answer: (C) Kiran Ankush Jadhav Navy shooter Kiran Ankush Jadhav clinched the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions with an impressive performance. The championship is being held at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy. 3. With which institution has the Indian Army signed an MoU for collaboration on AI-based and software-driven defence solutions?

(A) IIT Delhi

(B) NSUT

(C) DU

(D) Jamia Millia Islamia Correct Answer: (B) NSUT On 22 December 2025, the Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). The partnership focuses on AI-based and software-driven defence solutions. NSUT students and faculty will work on live Army projects, while the university will conduct Faculty Development Programmes for capacity building.