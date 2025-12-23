KARTET Result 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 23 Dec 2025: INSV Kaundinya

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 23, 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 23 Dec 2025: For students preparing for competitive examinations and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s important Current Affairs Quiz from an exam point of view. This quiz includes questions related to INSV Kaundinya, National Farmers’ Day 2025, and more.

1. During its maiden sea voyage, INSV Kaundinya will travel from Porbandar in Gujarat to which destination?
 (A) Dubai, UAE
 (B) Colombo, Sri Lanka
 (C) Muscat, Oman
 (D) Male, Maldives

Correct Answer: (C) Muscat, Oman

The Indian Navy’s traditional sail-powered vessel INSV Kaundinya will set sail on its maiden voyage on 29 December 2025. The historic vessel will travel from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman, symbolically reviving ancient maritime routes that connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for centuries.

2. Who won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions?
 (A) Saurabh Chaudhary
 (B) Gagan Narang
 (C) Kiran Ankush Jadhav
 (D) Jitu Rai

Correct Answer: (C) Kiran Ankush Jadhav

Navy shooter Kiran Ankush Jadhav clinched the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions with an impressive performance. The championship is being held at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy.

3. With which institution has the Indian Army signed an MoU for collaboration on AI-based and software-driven defence solutions?
 (A) IIT Delhi
 (B) NSUT
 (C) DU
 (D) Jamia Millia Islamia

Correct Answer: (B) NSUT

On 22 December 2025, the Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). The partnership focuses on AI-based and software-driven defence solutions. NSUT students and faculty will work on live Army projects, while the university will conduct Faculty Development Programmes for capacity building.

4. Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated a 120-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge in which country?
 (A) Sri Lanka
 (B) Nepal
 (C) Bangladesh
 (D) Maldives

Correct Answer: (A) Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, inaugurated a 120-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge in Kilinochchi district, Sri Lanka. The 110-ton bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

5. On which date is National Farmers’ Day celebrated in India?
 (A) 25 December
 (B) 23 December
 (C) 20 December
 (D) 15 December

Correct Answer: (B) 23 December

National Farmers’ Day is observed across India on 23 December to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, remembered for his deep understanding of rural issues and unwavering advocacy for farmers’ welfare. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to him on this occasion.

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

