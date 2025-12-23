Which Mountain Is Known as the Third Pole of the Earth?

Third Pole of the Earth: Mount Everest is known as the Third Pole of the Earth because the Himalayan region around it stores the largest amount of snow and ice outside the Arctic and Antarctic, making it a crucial freshwater reserve for Asia.

Why Is Mount Everest Called the Third Pole of the Earth?

Mount Everest lies in the Himalayan mountain system, which contains thousands of glaciers and permanent snowfields. These ice reserves feed major river systems and support water needs for millions of people, giving the region its Third Pole status.

Location of Mount Everest

Mount Everest is located in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and China (Tibet Autonomous Region). It forms part of the Mahalangur Himalayan range.

Highest Mountain in the World

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth, with an officially recognised height of 8,848.86 metres above sea level. Its extreme altitude ensures permanent snow and ice throughout the year.