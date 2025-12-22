Which Is the Largest Planet in the Solar System?

Largest Planet in the Solar System: Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system. It is the biggest in diameter, mass, and volume, and it is so large that all the other planets could fit inside it combined. Why Is Jupiter the Largest Planet? Jupiter is a gas giant formed early in the solar system’s history. Its strong gravity allowed it to capture vast amounts of hydrogen and helium. This early formation and massive gravitational pull are the main reasons for its enormous size. Size and Diameter of Jupiter Jupiter has an average diameter of about 139,820 kilometres, making it more than 11 times wider than Earth. In terms of volume, Jupiter could contain over 1,300 Earths, showing its extreme scale. Mass of Jupiter Jupiter’s mass is more than two times the combined mass of all other planets in the solar system. Its gravitational influence extends far beyond its orbit and affects asteroid belts and comet paths.

Composition of Jupiter Jupiter is mainly composed of hydrogen and helium, similar to the Sun. Beneath its cloud layers, hydrogen exists in liquid and metallic forms due to intense pressure. Scientists believe Jupiter may have a dense core at its centre. Moons and Ring System of Jupiter Jupiter has the largest number of moons in the solar system, including major moons such as Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. It also has a faint ring system made of dust particles, though it is not as prominent as Saturn’s rings. Atmospheric Features of Jupiter Jupiter’s atmosphere is known for its colourful cloud bands, powerful winds, and massive storms. The most famous is the Great Red Spot, a storm that has lasted for centuries and is larger than Earth. Role of Jupiter in the Solar System Jupiter acts as a gravitational shield by attracting or deflecting asteroids and comets that could otherwise impact inner planets. Its presence has played a major role in shaping the solar system’s structure.

Interesting Facts About Jupiter Largest by Size and Volume Jupiter is the largest planet by diameter and volume. Its enormous size makes it the most dominant object in the solar system after the Sun. Strongest Gravitational Force Jupiter has the strongest gravity of all planets. This gravity controls the motion of its moons and significantly influences nearby space objects. Fastest Rotating Planet Jupiter completes one rotation in about 10 hours, making it the fastest-rotating planet. This rapid rotation causes the planet to bulge at the equator. Highest Number of Moons Jupiter has more than 90 confirmed moons, more than any other planet. Some of its moons are larger than the planet Mercury. Extreme Weather Conditions Jupiter experiences extremely strong winds, some exceeding 600 km/h. Its storms can last for decades or even centuries.