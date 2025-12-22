The Aravalli Range, which goes over 700 km from Gujarat to Delhi via Rajasthan and Haryana, is one of the earth's oldest mountain systems that date back to the Proterozoic Eon more than 2 billion years ago. The mountains were born from the collision of the floor plates long ago, but erosion has chipped away these peaks to them being just hills now, however, they are still very much alive and culturally significant as far as geology is concerned.

Geological Formation: A Billion, Year Tectonic Saga

Archean Basement (Over 2. 5 Billion Years Ago)

The Aravalli is based on the Archean Bhilwara Gneissic Complex, which was formed around 3. 02. 5 billion years ago by high grade metamorphism of ancient sedimentary and igneous rocks. The rigid sialic crust that resulted from this later changed to granitic batholiths, thus marking the early stages of cratonization.