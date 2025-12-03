Fastest Planet in Solar System: Mercury is the fastest planet in the solar system because it orbits the Sun at an incredible speed of about 47 km per second, completing one full revolution in just 88 Earth days. Its small size, close distance to the Sun, and strong gravitational pull from the Sun make it travel faster than any other planet in our planetary system.

Which Is the Fastest Planet in the Solar System?

Mercury moves at the highest orbital velocity among all planets, covering its orbit rapidly due to the intense gravitational force of the Sun. Its short year, extreme temperature variations, and elliptical orbit all add to its reputation as the speed champion of the solar system, making it the most dynamic inner planet.

Why Is Mercury the Fastest Planet?

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun, so the Sun’s gravity pulls it strongly and forces it to move faster to stay in orbit, giving it the highest orbital speed. Its low mass and compact structure allow it to move swiftly without being slowed down, making it the quickest traveller in the solar family.