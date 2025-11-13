Which Planet Is Known as the Blue Planet?

Blue Planet: Earth is known as the Blue Planet because of its bright blue appearance when viewed from space. This colour comes from the huge amount of water that covers around 71% of its surface in the form of oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes. The sunlight reflects off this water and gives the Earth a glowing blue look. Our planet is the only known one in the solar system that supports life, thanks to the presence of water and a suitable atmosphere. The beautiful blue colour also reminds us how important water is for life on Earth. Why Earth Is Called the Blue Planet? The Earth looks blue mainly because of the reflection and scattering of sunlight by water. Water absorbs colours in the red part of sunlight and reflects blue light, which makes oceans appear blue from above. The atmosphere also plays a part by scattering sunlight and enhancing this colour. Together, they make Earth shine like a sapphire jewel in space. This is why astronauts often call it the “Blue Marble”. From space, the mixture of blue oceans, white clouds, and green land gives Earth its magical appearance.

How Water Shapes Life on Earth? Water is essential for life and the environment. It helps control the planet’s temperature, supports plants and animals, and makes the land fertile. Oceans produce oxygen, influence weather patterns, and connect countries through trade and travel. Water also plays a role in daily human life, from drinking and farming to generating electricity. Without water, Earth would be dry and lifeless, just like Mars or Venus. Water gives our planet its life, colour, and beauty, making it truly special among all the planets. Interesting Facts About the Blue Planet 1.Water Covers 71% of Earth – Most of Earth’s surface is covered with water bodies such as oceans, rivers, and lakes, while only 29% is land. This vast coverage of water gives the planet its stunning blue colour. The Pacific Ocean alone is larger than all the land areas combined, showing just how much water shapes our world.

2.Oceans Contain 97% of Water – Almost all of Earth’s water is salty and stored in the oceans. Only a tiny 3% is fresh water, found in glaciers, rivers, and underground sources. This means that the amount of drinkable water on Earth is limited, which is why saving and protecting fresh water is so important. 3.The Only Planet with Liquid Water – Earth is the only known planet in the solar system where water exists naturally in all three forms — solid (ice), liquid, and gas (vapor). This balance keeps the planet’s temperature stable and makes life possible everywhere, from deserts to rainforests. 4.The Blue Color Changes – The color of Earth from space is not always the same. It can appear deep blue, light blue, or even white and green depending on the clouds, ice caps, and forests. This constant change makes Earth look dynamic and alive compared to other planets that appear dull and lifeless.