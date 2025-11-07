Which River Is Known as the Twin River of Ganga?

Twin River of Ganga: The Yamuna River is known as the twin river of the Ganga. Both rivers share similar origins, flow through the northern plains of India, and finally meet at a sacred confluence, making them deeply connected in both geography and culture. Origin of the Twin Rivers The Ganga River originates from the Gangotri Glacier, while the Yamuna River begins from the Yamunotri Glacier in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. Both rivers are glacier-fed and flow down through the fertile plains of northern India, supporting millions of people along their banks. Triveni Sangam The Ganga and Yamuna meet at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. This confluence also includes the mythical Saraswati River, believed to flow underground. The Sangam is one of the holiest places in India, where pilgrims take a sacred dip during festivals like the Kumbh Mela.

Major Cities Along the Yamuna River The Yamuna flows through several important Indian cities. It passes through Delhi, providing water to the national capital. Then it flows through Mathura and Vrindavan, sacred towns linked to Lord Krishna, and later through Agra, home of the Taj Mahal. These cities make the Yamuna not just a river but a lifeline of culture and history. Why the Yamuna Is Called the Twin River? The Yamuna is called the twin river of the Ganga because both rivers share similar characteristics, they rise from the Himalayas, sustain northern India’s plains, and unite at Prayagraj. This twin relationship is both geographical and spiritual, symbolising harmony and balance in Indian river systems. Interesting Facts About the Yamuna River 1. Origin in the Himalayas The Yamuna River originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. The glacier lies near Banderpoonch Peak, at a height of about 6,387 metres above sea level.