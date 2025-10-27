MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Only City that is Also a Country?

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 27, 2025, 14:13 IST

Singapore is the only city that is also a country. Learn about its geography, economy, government, and five key facts that make this city-state one of the most advanced nations in the world.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Singapore is the only city in the world that is also a country. Officially known as the Republic of Singapore, it functions as both a city and a sovereign nation. Located in Southeast Asia, it lies just off the southern tip of Malaysia and spans around 734 square kilometers. Despite its small size, Singapore is one of the world’s most advanced and globally connected nations.

Which is the Only City that is Also a Country?

Singapore is a city-state, meaning it is a single city that operates as an independent country. It does not have states or provinces like other nations. The entire territory is governed from one central administration. This unique structure allows Singapore to maintain high efficiency, strong governance, and uniform development across all regions.

Geographical Location

Singapore is situated between Malaysia to the north and Indonesia to the south, surrounded by the Johor Strait and the Singapore Strait. Its location makes it a strategic global trading hub, connecting major sea routes between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. The country experiences a tropical rainforest climate with warm temperatures and high humidity year-round.

Economic Importance

Singapore is among the richest nations in the world with one of the highest GDP per capita. Its economy thrives on finance, trade, technology, manufacturing, and shipping. The Port of Singapore ranks among the busiest in global trade, while Changi Airport is regularly voted as one of the best airports in the world. The country’s economic policies, transparency, and global partnerships have made it a financial powerhouse in Asia.

Government and Independence

Singapore became an independent nation on August 9, 1965, after separating from Malaysia. It follows a parliamentary system led by a Prime Minister and a President. Since independence, Singapore has transformed from a developing port city into one of the most stable and prosperous nations globally, thanks to visionary leadership and disciplined governance.

Facts About Singapore

1. Known as the Lion City

The name Singapore comes from the Malay words “Singa” (lion) and “Pura” (city), meaning Lion City. According to legend, a prince from Sumatra saw a lion when he first arrived on the island, inspiring the city’s name and emblem. The lion symbolizes strength, courage, and progress, values that define modern Singapore.

2. One of the Cleanest Cities in the World

Singapore is famous for its strict cleanliness laws and high civic discipline. Littering, vandalism, and spitting in public are heavily fined. The streets, public spaces, and transport systems remain spotless due to strict enforcement and public awareness. This cleanliness has made Singapore a model city for urban management worldwide.

3. Multilingual and Multicultural Society

The country recognizes four official languages, English, Malay, Mandarin, and Tamil. English is the main language used in government, business, and education. Singapore’s multicultural population includes Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Eurasian communities, all living together peacefully. This diversity makes it one of the most harmonious societies in Asia.

4. Home to Over 60 Islands

Although small, Singapore consists of one main island and more than 60 smaller islets. Some of the most famous include Sentosa Island, a popular tourist destination, and Pulau Ubin, known for its preserved natural beauty. These islands enhance Singapore’s biodiversity and tourism appeal.

5. Global Hub for Business and Innovation

Singapore ranks among the top global cities for innovation and ease of doing business. It hosts the headquarters of numerous multinational corporations and financial institutions. Its strong infrastructure, low corruption, and skilled workforce attract entrepreneurs and investors from across the world, making it a leading center of global commerce.

Read more: Which Is the Only River to Flow East to West?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News