List of ASEAN Member Countries

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a key regional intergovernmental organization that encourages political, economic, and social cooperation among Southeast Asian nations. Since its establishment in 1967, ASEAN has been at the forefront of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.

Besides promoting economic integration, ASEAN is committed to cultural exchange, environmental programs, and collective security, assisting member countries in combating regional and global challenges with a common strategy.

What are ASEAN Countries?

ASEAN was established on 8 August 1967 by five nations—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Over the years, its membership has grown to 11 nations in 2025, with Timor-Leste (East Timor) being the most recent member. The guiding principles of the organization are cooperation, consensus, non-interference, and respect for the sovereignty of all nations.