The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a key regional intergovernmental organization that encourages political, economic, and social cooperation among Southeast Asian nations. Since its establishment in 1967, ASEAN has been at the forefront of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.
Besides promoting economic integration, ASEAN is committed to cultural exchange, environmental programs, and collective security, assisting member countries in combating regional and global challenges with a common strategy.
What are ASEAN Countries?
ASEAN was established on 8 August 1967 by five nations—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Over the years, its membership has grown to 11 nations in 2025, with Timor-Leste (East Timor) being the most recent member. The guiding principles of the organization are cooperation, consensus, non-interference, and respect for the sovereignty of all nations.
ASEAN Countries" is a reference to official members of the organization belonging to Southeast Asia. ASEAN member nations, collectively, span a large geographical area, have a combined population of more than 670 million, and are a dynamic and fast-developing region of Asia and the global economy.
List of ASEAN Member Countries (2025)
Below is a table listing all 11 ASEAN countries, their capitals, and the date each country joined ASEAN:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Year Joined ASEAN
|
Indonesia
|
Jakarta
|
1967
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
1967
|
Philippines
|
Manila
|
1967
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
1967
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok
|
1967
|
Brunei
|
Bandar Seri Begawan
|
1984
|
Vietnam
|
Hanoi
|
1995
|
Laos
|
Vientiane
|
1997
|
Myanmar
|
Naypyidaw
|
1997
|
Cambodia
|
Phnom Penh
|
1999
|
Timor-Leste
|
Dili
|
2025
Key Facts About ASEAN
ASEAN has its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.
-
The group shares a common objective of promoting stability, economic development, and intercultural tolerance in Southeast Asia.
-
In recent years, ASEAN has widened its reach through dialogue partners and large groupings such as ASEAN Plus Three, the East Asia Summit, and joining the world's largest free trade agreements.
-
Every year, the ASEAN chair is turned over among member states, with Malaysia currently holding the chair in 2025.
ASEAN remains the pillar of regional cooperation as a single platform for Southeast Asian countries to shape global landscapes and contribute to regional growth.
