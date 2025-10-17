Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Who is Known as the Father of Mathematics?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Oct 17, 2025, 15:23 IST

Discover why Archimedes is called the Father of Mathematics. Learn about his life, famous inventions, major discoveries, and lasting impact on geometry, physics, and modern science.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Many brilliant minds have shaped the world of mathematics, but one name stands out above all: Archimedes of Syracuse. Known for his genius in geometry, physics, and invention, Archimedes made discoveries that continue to influence science and mathematics even today.

Archimedes: The Father of Mathematics

Archimedes, born around 287 BCE in Syracuse, Greece, is known as the Father of Mathematics. He was not only a mathematician but also a physicist, inventor, and astronomer. His theories on geometry, levers, buoyancy, and measurement of shapes made him one of the greatest scientific minds in history.

Why is Archimedes Called the Father of Mathematics?

Archimedes is called the Father of Mathematics because he developed fundamental mathematical principles that are still used today. He discovered formulas to calculate area, volume, and surface area of shapes like spheres, cylinders, and cones.

He was also the first to use accurate approximations of π (pi) and introduced methods that formed the basis of modern calculus.

One of his most famous discoveries came while he was in a bath — when he realized how water displacement could measure volume. Excited by his discovery, he famously shouted “Eureka!” meaning “I have found it!”

Life and Work of Archimedes

Archimedes spent most of his life in Syracuse, a Greek city on the island of Sicily. He studied in Alexandria, Egypt, where he met other scholars and expanded his mathematical knowledge.

His passion for solving practical problems led to many inventions and scientific theories that were far ahead of his time. He used mathematics to explain real-world phenomena — from floating bodies to the movement of levers.

Notable Works of Archimedes

Work

Type

Description

On the Sphere and Cylinder

Mathematical Treatise

Explained formulas for surface area and volume of spheres and cylinders.

Measurement of a Circle

Mathematical Work

Estimated the value of π (pi) accurately.

On Floating Bodies

Scientific Work

Described the principles of buoyancy and water displacement.

The Sand Reckoner

Astronomical/Mathematical Work

Estimated the number of grains of sand that could fit in the universe.

On the Equilibrium of Planes

Physics Work

Explained the law of the lever and principles of balance.

Discoveries and Inventions of Archimedes

  • Archimedes’ Screw A machine used to lift water for irrigation and drainage.

  • Law of the Lever Explained how balance and force work using levers.

  • Principle of Buoyancy Stated that any object submerged in fluid experiences an upward force equal to the weight of the fluid it displaces.

  • Mathematical Proofs Used logical steps to prove theorems, forming a foundation for mathematical reasoning.

Legacy of Archimedes

Archimedes’ discoveries changed the way the world understood mathematics and science. His logical and analytical methods influenced later mathematicians like Isaac Newton and Galileo Galilei.

Even today, Archimedean principles are used in engineering, architecture, and scientific research. His inventions inspired machines, pulleys, and early ideas of physics that shaped the foundation of modern technology.

Archimedes was not just a mathematician; he was a thinker who connected science and mathematics with real-world applications. His innovative approach and timeless discoveries earned him the title of “Father of Mathematics.”

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News