India has longest international border with which country?

India’s Longest International Border: India shares its longest international border with Bangladesh, measuring approximately 4,096 kilometres. This border passes through the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, connecting diverse terrains ranging from fertile plains to dense forests and hills. It is significant for trade, cultural exchange and also requires extensive management to maintain security and regulate cross-border movement. Fences, checkpoints, and surveillance systems are established along the border to ensure safety.
Border with China
The India-China border stretches around 3,488 kilometres and runs through high-altitude regions such as Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. This border is strategically sensitive and requires special attention due to geopolitical considerations.
Border with Pakistan
India’s border with Pakistan is about 3,323 kilometres long. It passes through Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The border is heavily guarded and monitored, with several border security forces deployed to prevent illegal crossings and ensure national security.
Border with Nepal
The India-Nepal border is roughly 1,751 kilometres long. It allows open movement for citizens of both countries under the India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Several trade and transit points make this border economically and culturally significant.
Border with Myanmar
India shares a 1,643-kilometre border with Myanmar, passing through the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. This border is important for trade, ethnic communities, and regional security.
Border with Bhutan
The India-Bhutan border is approximately 699 kilometres long. It is largely peaceful and facilitates strong diplomatic, cultural, and trade relations between the two countries. The border also supports tourism and cross-border community interactions.
Border with Bangladesh
The India-Bangladesh border is unique because it is the most densely populated and frequently crossed international border in the world. It has several enclaves, international checkpoints, and riverine boundaries. Regular fencing and modern surveillance systems are used to manage illegal migration and smuggling.
Strategic Importance of Borders
India’s borders with China and Pakistan are heavily guarded due to security threats. The northeastern borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh are critical for trade, ethnic connectivity, and regional stability. Borders with Nepal and Bhutan promote friendly diplomatic and economic relations.
Read more: Which is the World’s Largest Drainage Basin?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation