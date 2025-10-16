SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Which is the World’s Largest Drainage Basin?

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 16, 2025, 22:43 IST

Amazon Basin is the largest drainage basin in the world and one of Earth’s most essential natural systems. It sustains diverse life forms, supports millions of people, and regulates the global environment. 

