WBP SI Answer Key 2025 PDF at wbpolice.gov.in – Download Response Sheet PDF Soon

WBP SI Answer Key 2025 Soon: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has conducted the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (WBP SI) exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. To recruit eligible candidates for -Inspectors posts 464 vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination are eagerly waiting for WBP SI Answer Key 2025. WBPRB is expected to soon release the WB SI answer key pdf on its official website, wbpolice.gov.in.
The answer key will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Along with the release of WBP SI answer key, WBPRB will also open the objection window through which candidates will be able to raise their objections of they find any discrepancy in the answer key
WBP SI Answer Key 2025
The WBP Exam 2025 was conducted on October 12, 2025 in a single shift between 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm. Candidates who have attempted the paper are eagerly waiting for the release official answer and the good news is that the answer key is expected to be released by the end of October 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit this article to get read any official update from WBPRB.
WBP SI Answer Key 2025 PDF
The WBP SI answer key will be available in PDF format and covering all sets of the question paper (Set A, B, C, and D). Candidates will download the WBP SI Answer Key PDF directly from the official portal and use the marking scheme to calculate their scores. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 2 marks, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.
WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Overview
The WB SI Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of October 2025 after the exam was successfully conducted on WB SI Exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. Check the table below for WBP SI Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details (Tentative)
|
Exam Name
|
West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Exam Date
|
12th October 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
464
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
14th October 2025 (Provisional)
|
Final Answer Key Release Date
|
Last week of October 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Sets Covered
|
A, B, C, D
|
Objection Window
|
3–5 days after provisional release
|
Official Website
|
wbpolice.gov.in
How to Download WBP SI Answer Key 2025 PDF?
Candidates will be able to download the WBP SI Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on WBP SI Answer Key 2025.
- Now select your question paper set (A, B, C, or D).
- Download the answer PDF and save it for future reference.
- Use the official marking scheme to calculate your tentative score
