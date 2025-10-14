WBP SI Answer Key 2025 PDF at wbpolice.gov.in – Download Response Sheet PDF Soon

WBP SI Answer Key 2025 Soon: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has conducted the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (WBP SI) exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. To recruit eligible candidates for -Inspectors posts 464 vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination are eagerly waiting for WBP SI Answer Key 2025. WBPRB is expected to soon release the WB SI answer key pdf on its official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The answer key will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Along with the release of WBP SI answer key, WBPRB will also open the objection window through which candidates will be able to raise their objections of they find any discrepancy in the answer key

WBP SI Answer Key 2025

The WBP Exam 2025 was conducted on October 12, 2025 in a single shift between 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm. Candidates who have attempted the paper are eagerly waiting for the release official answer and the good news is that the answer key is expected to be released by the end of October 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit this article to get read any official update from WBPRB.