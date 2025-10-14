WBP SI Question Paper 2025: Download Sub Inspector Prelims Paper PDF - Link Here

WBP SI Question Paper 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) conducted the WB SI exam 2025 in a single shift on October 12, 2025. The WBP SI exam 2025 was conducted between 12 pm and 1:30 pm for subjects such as General Studies, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates preparing for WBP SI upcoming cycle exam must download the question paper. The WBP SI Question Paper can be downloaded from direct links provided below. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Candidates can click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
WBP SI Question Paper 2025
The WBP SI question paper assists candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the pdfs provided below. The WBP SI question paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for WBP SI Exam 2025.
WBP SI Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
WBP SI paper had 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The exam was conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, and the paper was divided into three main sections: General Studies, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Click on the direct link below to download the WBP SI Question Paper 2025.
|
WBP SI Question Paper 2025
WBP SI Question Paper 2025: Highlights
The WBP SI Exam 2025 was conducted for subjects such as General Studies, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Check the table below for WBP SI Question Paper 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details (Tentative)
|
Exam Name
|
West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Exam Date
|
12th October 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
464
|
Question Paper Release Date
|
October 12, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Sets Covered
|
A, B, C, D
|
Official Website
|
wbpolice.gov.in
WBP SI Exam Analysis 2025
The WBP SI exam was conducted on October 12, 2025 in a single shift and as per the initial feedback received from candidates the overall difficulty level of exam was moderate and the average good attempts were 70-75 questions. Check below for subject wise WBP SI Exam Analysis
General Studies: Moderate level, questions were asked from Indian Polity, Current Affairs (national and state-specific), and History of Bengal.
Reasoning: Slightly tricky, questions were from topics such as puzzles, coding-decoding, and series-based.
Quantitative Aptitude: The over difficulty level was Moderate to difficult, with emphasis on arithmetic topics like percentages, profit & loss, and speed time and distance
