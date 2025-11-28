Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Economics Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 Economics: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) releases model papers and marking scheme every year before the commencement of HBSE high school and intermediate exams. These are simple guides for students to understand the question patterns and marking allocation in different sections of the paper. The benefit of solving sample papers is, it gives students a better technique to answer well in the exam. This eventually boosts their confidence and marks. Read further to access the links to the model paper and marking scheme from this article. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Economics Model Paper & Marking Scheme 2026 Given here are the questions from the Haryana board class 11 Economics model paper from the session 2026. This sample paper will give you an overview of what questions will look like during your Economics exam. Get a clear understanding of these questions and prepare for the exams accordingly.

PART- A 1. Stages of statistics are (A) Collection of data (B) Presentation of data (C) Analysis of data (D)Above all 2. Formula for find out Mid value is (A) L2-L1 (B) L2 + L1 (C) ( L1 + L2 ) /2 (D) (L2-L1) /2 3. In which quadrant X,Y have (+,+) sign ? (A) First quadrant (B) Second quadrant (C) Third quadrant (D)Fourth quadrant 4. The value of the coefficient of correlation always lies between (A) 0 and +1 (B) -1 and 0 (C) -1 and +1 (D) None of above 5. If the arithmetic mean of a series is 20 and 5 is subtracted from every item of the series . What will be new arithmetic mean? (A)20 (B) 25 (C) 15 (D) 4 6. Which of the following is objective of classification? (A) Simplifying the data (B) Summarising the data (C) Making data comparable (D) All of the above. 7. In case of Bar diagram .......................are equal. (Height of Bar / Width of Bar).

8. ....................divide the series into two equal parts. (Mean/Median) 9. Systematic Arrangement of data into rows and columns is called. 10. Assertion (A): Fisher method is known as ideal method for constructing Index number. Reason (R): It satisfied both Time Reversal Test and Factor Reversal Test. Choose one of the correct alternatives given below . (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) (C) Assertion (A) is true , but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false , but Reason (R) is true. 11. Explain the difference between Primary and Secondary data. To access the complete questions from the Economics model paper, click on the link below.

HBSE Class 11 Economics Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Economics Marking Scheme 2026 The Marking Scheme is a section-wise marking distribution of questions in the paper. Students get an idea of how the marks are allocated in different sections of the question paper. The questions are divided into sections, in which questions range from multiple choice to long-type answer questions. Once you check and understand the marking scheme, you will find a complete understanding of the question paper and patterns. Here you can find a direct PDF link to the HBSE class 11 Economics marking scheme. Download the PDF and analyse the paper to create a strategic understanding of the subject. HBSE Class 11 Economics Marking Scheme 2026 PDF Study Tips For Students Appearing for HBSE Class 11 Exams!

Analyse High-Weightage Topics: The most important factor students miss while preparing for the exam is not analysing the papers. Check the model paper and marking scheme thoroughly, mark the questions and chapters that have been asked multiple times. These are the chapters that carry more questions and are important for the exam. Analyse these high-weightage topics and prepare the subject without missing the other chapters too. Practice Model/Sample Papers: Sample papers or model papers are a key step to analysing your knowledge and memory. No matter how much you have studied, solving these papers can help you build clarity and understanding of your subject. So practice sample papers after the completion of the studies. Make Revision As Priority: After the completion of chapters, big topics or an entire subject, do not skip to revise. Revision and recall techniques can help you remember essential details during an exam.