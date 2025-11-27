Jammu and Kashmir Winter Vacation 2025-26: Check Schools Closing and Reopening Date

The Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department has officially released the winter vacation schedule for 2025-26 for all Government and recognised Private Schools up to the Higher Secondary level in the Kashmir Division and the winter-zone areas of Jammu Division. The notification confirms different holiday dates for various classes considering weather severity and academic requirements.
Students and parents can now plan ahead as the Jammu and Kashmir school holidays 2025 will begin in the last week of November and extend until February 2026. Check this article for the complete class-wise winter vacation schedule below.
Official Announcement on X
This winter vacation schedule was announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Akashvani News Jammu, confirming the class-wise holiday dates for Kashmir Division and the winter-zone districts of Jammu. The post also highlighted the reporting instructions issued for teaching staff ahead of school reopening.
.@SchoolEdujkut announces winter vacation schedule for Govt & recognised private schools.— Akashvani News Jammu (@radionews_jammu) November 25, 2025
• Pre-primary: 26 Nov 2025 – 28 Feb 2026
• Classes 1–8: 1 Dec 2025 – 28 Feb 2026
• Classes 9–12: 11 Dec 2025 – 22 Feb 2026
Applicable to Kashmir Division & winter zones of Jammu Division. pic.twitter.com/HvbZXZTZ5x
Jammu & Kashmir School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Schedule
Classes
Vacation Dates
Pre-Primary (Balvatika)
26 November 2025 to 28 February 2026
Classes 1 to 8
1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026
Classes 9 to 12
11 December 2025 to 22 February 2026
These dates apply to all schools in Kashmir Valley and winter-zone districts of Jammu Division.
Important Instructions for Schools
The Government has issued the following directions for schools and teaching staff:
- Teachers must remain available for any academic-related work during the winter break.
- Teaching staff must report back to school on 20 February 2026 to make arrangements for reopening.
- Any violation of the schedule by school heads or teachers will lead to strict action under rules.
Why Winter Vacation is Longer in Kashmir?
Kashmir and upper regions of Jammu Division experience extremely cold weather, including heavy snowfall during Chillai Kalan (harsh winter phase), making travel difficult and affecting regular schooling.
Thus, schools remain closed for almost three months for the safety of students.
Key Highlights
- Official notice issued by J&K Government
- Holidays differ class-wise to ensure board exam preparation
- Schools will reopen from late February 2026
The announcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Winter Vacation 2025-26 brings timely relief to students and parents, ensuring safety during the harsh winter months in the region. Schools will reopen in February 2026, and teachers will resume duties in advance to prepare for smooth functioning of classes. However, if there are any changes or extensions in the holiday schedule due to weather conditions or administrative decisions, the updates will be provided here—so keep checking this article for the latest information.
