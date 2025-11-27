Jammu and Kashmir Winter Vacation 2025-26: Check Schools Closing and Reopening Date

The Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department has officially released the winter vacation schedule for 2025-26 for all Government and recognised Private Schools up to the Higher Secondary level in the Kashmir Division and the winter-zone areas of Jammu Division. The notification confirms different holiday dates for various classes considering weather severity and academic requirements.

Students and parents can now plan ahead as the Jammu and Kashmir school holidays 2025 will begin in the last week of November and extend until February 2026. Check this article for the complete class-wise winter vacation schedule below.

Official Announcement on X

This winter vacation schedule was announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Akashvani News Jammu, confirming the class-wise holiday dates for Kashmir Division and the winter-zone districts of Jammu. The post also highlighted the reporting instructions issued for teaching staff ahead of school reopening.