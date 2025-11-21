JEE Main 2026 FAQs by NTA: Important Queries, Exam Rules & Instructions for Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official FAQs for JEE Main 2026, covering details about registration, exam dates, eligibility, application correction, admit card, documents, exam pattern, and more. Students appearing for Session 1 (Jan 21–30, 2026) or Session 2 (Apr 1–10, 2026) must review these frequently asked questions to avoid mistakes in the application.
This guide includes top FAQs, important highlights, and the PDF link, making it easy for aspirants to understand the latest rules and requirements.
JEE Main 2026 Important Dates
- Session 1 Exam Dates: January 21–30, 2026
- Session 2 Exam Dates: April 1–10, 2026
- Session 1 Registration Last Date: November 27, 2025 (till 9 PM)
- Last Date for Fee Payment: November 27, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)
- Application Mode: Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 FAQs (Most Important Questions)
Below are the most commonly searched and most important FAQs from the official 2026 list, rewritten in SEO-friendly format.
General & Registration FAQs
|
1. What is the official website for JEE Main 2026 registration?
The official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. When will JEE Main 2026 be held?
Session 1: January 21 to 30, 2026
Session 2: April 2 to 9, 2026
3. How can candidates apply for JEE Main 2026?
The registration instructions are provided in the Information Bulletin on the NTA website. Appendix IX contains the replica of the application form.
4. Do students need to fill separate forms for Session 1 and Session 2?
Yes, every session requires a separate application form.
5. Can a candidate apply for only one session?
Yes. Appearing in both sessions is optional.
6. If a student misses Session 1 registration, can they apply for Session 2?
Yes, they can apply when the Session 2 window opens.
Documents, Aadhaar & Verification FAQs
|
7. Are DigiLocker documents accepted?
Yes. DigiLocker documents are valid and can be uploaded.
8. Which registration number should CBSE students enter?
Candidates should use the number mentioned in the CBSE letters dated October 30, 2025 or November 4, 2025.
9. Does name mismatch between Class 10 marksheet and Aadhaar affect candidature?
No, it does NOT affect the candidature.
10. Is APAAR ID mandatory?
No.
11. What if Aadhaar OTP is not received during verification?
OTP is sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Ensure the number is active.
12. If the uploaded live photo does not match Aadhaar, will the form be rejected?
NTA will review it. In case of major mismatch, the candidate will be informed via email or SMS.
Eligibility, Certificates & Reservation FAQs
|
13. What is the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2026?
Candidates must refer to Chapter 3 of the Information Bulletin.
14. Is uploading a category certificate mandatory?
No. Only certificate number, issue date, and issuing authority must be filled.
15. What should foreign nationals enter in the PIN Code field?
They must enter 111111.
16. What documents are required for PwD/PwBD verification?
As per RPwD Act, 2016 and MSJE guidelines (2018 & 2022). Details are in Para 4.2 of the Information Bulletin.
Exam Pattern, Centre & Admit Card FAQs
|
17. Are calculators allowed in the exam?
No. Calculators are strictly prohibited.
18. What is the exam pattern for JEE Main 2026?
Refer to Para 2.4 (Exam Pattern) in the Information Bulletin.
19. What is the duration & shift timing of JEE Main?
Details are available under ‘Important Dates’ on page 2 of the bulletin.
20. How are exam cities allotted?
Cities are allotted based on availability, as per Para 5.1 of the bulletin.
21. Can candidates change the exam centre after allotment?
No. The centre cannot be changed under any circumstances.
22. What should candidates carry to the exam centre?
Refer to Para 5.4 of the Information Bulletin.
23. Can students leave early if they finish the exam before time?
No candidate is allowed to leave the hall before the exam ends.
Application Correction & Fee Payment FAQs
|
24. Can candidates edit their application form?
A one-time correction window will be provided for select fields.
25. Can the application form be withdrawn after submission?
No. The submitted form cannot be cancelled or withdrawn.
26. What if the fee payment fails?
Candidates must repay the fee. Extra deducted amount will be refunded by NTA later.
Admit Card & Results FAQs
27. What to do if the admit card is not received?
Admit cards will not be sent by post.
28. How will the Scorecard and Confirmation Page be sent?
Both will be emailed to the candidate and parent’s registered email IDs.
Download JEE Main 2026 FAQs PDF
Candidates are advised to go through all the FAQs released by NTA for complete clarity on registration, eligibility, documents, and exam guidelines. Download the full PDF below to read the entire set of official FAQs.
Click Here to Download Complete JEE Main 2026 FAQs PDF
The official JEE Main 2026 FAQs released by NTA clear all doubts regarding registration, documents, Aadhaar, exam pattern, eligibility, and exam day guidelines. Students must carefully read these FAQs and the Information Bulletin to avoid errors while filling the application form for Session 1 or Session 2.
