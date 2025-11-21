JEE Main 2026 FAQs by NTA: Important Queries, Exam Rules & Instructions for Candidates

17. Are calculators allowed in the exam? No. Calculators are strictly prohibited. 18. What is the exam pattern for JEE Main 2026? Refer to Para 2.4 (Exam Pattern) in the Information Bulletin. 19. What is the duration & shift timing of JEE Main? Details are available under ‘Important Dates’ on page 2 of the bulletin. 20. How are exam cities allotted? Cities are allotted based on availability, as per Para 5.1 of the bulletin. 21. Can candidates change the exam centre after allotment? No. The centre cannot be changed under any circumstances. 22. What should candidates carry to the exam centre? Refer to Para 5.4 of the Information Bulletin. 23. Can students leave early if they finish the exam before time? No candidate is allowed to leave the hall before the exam ends.