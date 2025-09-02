JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern : Check Total Questions, Marks and Paper Marking Scheme Here

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main exam pattern for 2026 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This pattern helps students understand the exam's structure, including exam duration, how marks are given, and what subjects and topics will be covered. The JEE Main exam has three papers. To prepare well, students should also check the JEE Main syllabus, which provides details on the total marks, number and type of questions, marking scheme, and exam format. Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech) includes Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. It will have 75 multiple-choice questions worth 300 marks and will be offered in 13 languages, including Hindi, English, and Gujarati. This paper is a computer-based online test. Papers 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B.Plan) are each worth 400 marks. Paper 2A has 82 questions, while Paper 2B has 100 multiple-choice questions. Both are mostly online, but the drawing section of Paper 2A is done offline. Check out the complete article for more details.

The JEE Main 2026 will include three papers: Paper 1: For BE/BTech courses.

Paper 2A: For BArch.

Paper 2B: For BPlan. Is there any change in JEE Main Exam Pattern 2026? No, there is no change in the exam pattern of JEE Mains 2026. The NTA made updates to its pattern in 2025, and as per the new pattern, section B of the JEE Main exam for Paper 1 have no optional questions. There will be only 5 questions per subject in Section B, and students must answer all 5 questions. Similarly, in Papers 2A and 2B, there will be no optional questions in the Mathematics section of Section B JEE Main Exam Pattern 2026 (Paper 1 & 2) The JEE Main 2026 exam pattern, crucial for January Session candidates, details the three-hour paper comprising 75 questions worth 300 marks. Each subject includes 20 MCQs and 5 NVQs. All questions must be attempted, with negative marking in Section A. Further details are available in the table.

Exam Pattern of JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-based examination JEE Main exam duration 3 hours Language of Examination English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Type of Questions Multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Questions with numerical values as answers No. of Sections There are three sections: Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry JEE Main Total questions Mathematics: 25 (20+5) 5 Questions with answers as a numerical value. All 5 questions are compulsory.

Physics: 25 (20+5) 5 Questions with answers as a numerical value. All 5 questions are compulsory.

Chemistry: 25 (20+5) 5 Questions with answers as a numerical value. All 5 questions are compulsory. Total: 75 Questions (25 questions each) How many marks in JEE Main



300 Marks (100 marks for each section) JEE Mains negative marking MCQs: Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of one mark on each wrong answer. Questions with numerical value answers: Candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.

Exam Pattern of JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Plan) The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 exam pattern has been revised, particularly for the B.Arch and B.Planning entrance exams. A significant change is the removal of optional questions in Section B; instead of 10 optional questions, there will now be 5 compulsory questions. The entire exam, except for the Drawing section in B.Arch, will be conducted online. Detailed information regarding the total questions, total marks, and marking scheme for Paper 2 can be found in the tables below. JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern Paper 2 Particulars Details Mode of Exam Computer-based examination except for Drawing section in B.Arch (Pen & Paper based mode) Language English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Exam Duration Three hours No. of Sections B.Arch (Paper 2A): Part 1 - Mathematics

Part 2 - Aptitude test

Part 3 - Drawing test B.Plan (Paper 2B): Mathematics

Aptitude test

Planning tests (MCQs) Type of Questions B.Arch - Mathematics: MCQs and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitude- Multiple- choice questions

Drawing- Drawing aptitude B.Planning- Mathematics- MCQs, and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitude- MCQs (Multiple choice questions)

Planning- MCQs (Multiple choice questions) JEE Mains total questions B.Arch: 75+2 (Drawing test) Questions

B.Plan: 100 Questions Total Marks in JEE Mains 2026 paper 2A 400 Marks JEE Mains Marking Scheme MCQs: +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 mark for each wrong answer.

Questions with numerical value answers: +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 for each wrong answer.

Drawing Test: Two questions are evaluated out of 100 marks.

JEE Main 2026 Marking Scheme for BE/BTech & BArch/BPlan The table given below provides details of the marking scheme of the JEE Main 2026 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2. Particulars BE/BTech Marking Scheme BArch Marking Scheme BPlan Marking Scheme Correct Answer +4 (Four marks awarded) +4 (Four marks awarded) +4 (Four marks awarded) Incorrect Answer -1 (One mark deducted) -1 (One mark deducted) -1 (One mark deducted) Un-attempted Question 0 (No marks deducted) 0 (No marks deducted) 0 (No marks deducted) Marks per section Mathematics: 25 questions X 4 marks = 100 marks Physics: 25 questions X 4 marks = 100 marks Chemistry: 25 questions X 4 marks = 100 marks Mathematics: 25 questions X 4 marks = 100 marks Aptitude Test: 50 questions X 4 marks = 200 marks Drawing test: 2 questions X 50 marks = 100 marks Mathematics: 25 questions X 4 marks = 100 marks Aptitude Test = 50 questions X 4 marks = 200 marks Planning Based Questions = 25 X 4 marks = 100 marks