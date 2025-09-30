JEE Main 2026 Registration: Update THESE Documents to fill Session 1 and 2 Online Application Form; Official Notice for Students

JEE Main Registration Form 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2026 Application Form in October 2025. The official website for registration, jeemain.nta.nic.in, is now active. Before starting the application process, candidates are strongly advised to ensure their necessary documents—specifically the Aadhaar card, UDID card (for PwD candidates), and their category certificates (OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS)—are up-to-date and valid. The application form will only be available online on the official JEE Main website.

When filling out the JEE Mains 2026 registration form, candidates must upload scanned images of their passport-sized photo and signature. Reserved category applicants, particularly those from the OBC-NCL and EWS categories, must be ready to enter the details of the authority that issued their certificate and the date of issue directly into the form. PwD/PwBD candidates are also required to upload their category certificates. All prospective candidates must check the detailed eligibility criteria and application fees, which will be released along with the form, before proceeding.