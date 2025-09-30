JEE Main 2026 Registration: Update THESE Documents to fill Session 1 and 2 Online Application Form; Official Notice for Students

JEE Main Registration Form 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2026 Application Form in October 2025. The official website for registration, jeemain.nta.nic.in, is now active. Before starting the application process, candidates are strongly advised to ensure their necessary documents—specifically the Aadhaar card, UDID card (for PwD candidates), and their category certificates (OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS)—are up-to-date and valid. The application form will only be available online on the official JEE Main website.
When filling out the JEE Mains 2026 registration form, candidates must upload scanned images of their passport-sized photo and signature. Reserved category applicants, particularly those from the OBC-NCL and EWS categories, must be ready to enter the details of the authority that issued their certificate and the date of issue directly into the form. PwD/PwBD candidates are also required to upload their category certificates. All prospective candidates must check the detailed eligibility criteria and application fees, which will be released along with the form, before proceeding.
JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria to Fill Form
While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to officially announce the JEE Main 2026 eligibility criteria, aspiring candidates can refer to the previous year's guidelines to assess their eligibility for the upcoming examination.
Key Eligibility Points (Based on Previous Year's Criteria):
Educational Qualification: Class 12 completion in 2024 or 2025, or appearing in 2026.
Age Limit: No specified age limit.
Minimum Marks: No minimum percentage required in Class 12 for JEE Main. The 75% criterion is not applicable for appearing in the exam.
Subject Combinations:
Paper 1 (BE/BTech): Physics, Mathematics + Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or Technical Vocational Subject.
Paper 2A (BArch): Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Paper 2B (BPlan): Mathematics is compulsory.
Documents Required for JEE Main 2026 Registration
To complete the JEE Main 2026 application, ensure you have the following ready:
Valid Email and Mobile Number: Essential for receiving updates and verification.
Class 10 Certificate: Required for upload.
Aadhaar Card Details.
Scanned Photograph and Signature.
Category Certificate Details (OBC-NCL/EWS): Provide issue date and issuing authority; no upload needed.
Scanned PwD/PwBD Certificate: Required for upload by PwD/PwBD candidates.
Payment Method: Details for net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI to pay the application fee.
JEE Main 2026 Application Fees
The NTA will release the details of the JEE Mains 2026 registration fee along with the information brochure in November. Candidates are provided here last year JEE Main application fee details for reference. JEE Main fees can be paid online only through Credit/Debit cards, Net banking, and UPI/wallets. The form will be considered submitted only after successful payment of the JEE Main application fee. The candidates who select both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have to pay the application fees for both papers. Also, the fees are different for Indian and overseas applicants.
JEE Main Application Fees
Category
Fees (For Centres in India)
Fees (For Centres Outside India)
Male candidates (Unreserved/ EWS/OBC)
INR 1,000
INR 5,000
Female candidates (Unreserved/EWS/OBC)
INR 800
INR 4,000
SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates
INR 500
INR 2,500
Check How to Apply Online for JEE Main 2026
Applying for JEE Main 2026 is a simple, multi-step process:
Register Online: Go to the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click "New Candidate Registration," fill in your details, and create a password. You'll receive a registration number and password via email and SMS.
Complete Application Form: Log in with your new credentials. Fill in your academic details, choose the paper you're applying for, and upload scanned copies of your passport-sized photo and signature.
Pay Application Fee: Pay the required fee using Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.
Submit Form: Once payment is successful, your application is submitted. You will receive a confirmation PDF of your application form via email.
