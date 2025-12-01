CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Admit Card Released on Dec 3 at aptet.apcfss.in; How to Download

By Manish Kumar
Dec 1, 2025, 11:26 IST

AP TET 2025 2025 Admit Card will be released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on December 3 onwards on its official website. The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) exam is scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025 onwards. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to release AP TET hall ticket 2025 on December 3, on its official website. The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025 onwards across the state. The exam will be held in CBT mode in two shifts including 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.
All those candidates who applied successfully for the AP TET can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-aptet.apcfss.in/tet2dsc.apcfss.in. We will provide the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 download link in this story below-

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Link

AP TET 2025 2025 Admit Card will be released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on December 3 onwards on its official website. The admit card contains complete details regarding the exam including reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025

Direct Link

AP TET 2025 Hall ticket Overview

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 will be conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards in all Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test (CBT). Check the overview of the AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) given below-

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Date

December 10, 2025 onwards 

Hall Ticket Release Date

December 03, 2025 onwards 

Exam Shifts

Session-I: 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon

Session-II: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Official Website 

 tet2dsc.apcfss.in / aptet.apcfss.in

How To Download AP TET Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download Manabadi AP TET hall ticket after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official AP TET official website: www.cse.ap.gov.in.
  • You will get the link displaying as AP TET hall ticket link.
  • Provide all your login credentials, through which you can login to your account.
  • Click on submit button
  • Upload the required documents that have been asked.
  • You will get the Andhra Pradesh TET hall ticket in a new window. 
  • Download and take printouts of it for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News