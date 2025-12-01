AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Admit Card Released on Dec 3 at aptet.apcfss.in; How to Download

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to release AP TET hall ticket 2025 on December 3, on its official website. The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025 onwards across the state. The exam will be held in CBT mode in two shifts including 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

All those candidates who applied successfully for the AP TET can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-aptet.apcfss.in/tet2dsc.apcfss.in. We will provide the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 download link in this story below-

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Link

AP TET 2025 2025 Admit Card will be released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on December 3 onwards on its official website. The admit card contains complete details regarding the exam including reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.