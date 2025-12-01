AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Admit Card Released on Dec 3 at aptet.apcfss.in; How to Download

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to release AP TET hall ticket 2025 on December 3, on its official website. The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025 onwards across the state. The exam will be held in CBT mode in two shifts including 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.
All those candidates who applied successfully for the AP TET can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-aptet.apcfss.in/tet2dsc.apcfss.in. We will provide the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 download link in this story below-
AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Link
AP TET 2025 2025 Admit Card will be released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on December 3 onwards on its official website. The admit card contains complete details regarding the exam including reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
|
AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
|
Direct Link
AP TET 2025 Hall ticket Overview
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 will be conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards in all Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test (CBT). Check the overview of the AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam Date
|
December 10, 2025 onwards
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
December 03, 2025 onwards
|
Exam Shifts
|
Session-I: 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon
Session-II: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM
|
Official Website
|
tet2dsc.apcfss.in / aptet.apcfss.in
How To Download AP TET Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates can download Manabadi AP TET hall ticket after following the steps given below
- Visit the official AP TET official website: www.cse.ap.gov.in.
- You will get the link displaying as AP TET hall ticket link.
- Provide all your login credentials, through which you can login to your account.
- Click on submit button
- Upload the required documents that have been asked.
- You will get the Andhra Pradesh TET hall ticket in a new window.
- Download and take printouts of it for future reference.
