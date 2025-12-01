Maharashtra Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Previous Year Marks

Maharashtra Police will release the Maharashtra Police Constable Cut Off 2025 along with the result. The cut off marks change each year based on different factors. These include the total number of applicants, the difficulty level, and the number of available vacancies. Candidates who score equal to or above the official cut-off in the written exam will move on to the next stages of the recruitment process. The next stages are Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standards Test (PST). Meeting the cut-off does not confirm final selection. Applicants must clear all stages of the selection process to secure a place in the final merit list. This article provides Maharashtra Police Constable previous year cut off trends to estimate the minimum qualifying marks for the upcoming examination.

Maharashtra Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Maharashtra Police Constable Cut-Off 2025 will be published by Maharashtra Police with the result announcement. Candidates who score above the cut off have a chance to be included in the Maharashtra Police Constable Result 2025 merit list. There is no fixed cut off for the physical tests, but candidates must score at least 40% marks to be considered qualified. Maharashtra Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Marks Candidates must check the Maharashtra Police Constable previous year cut-off to have a clear idea of how tough the competition can be. It helps them estimate their chances of qualifying this year. It also helps in better preparation, as candidates can predict the expected cut-off trend for the current recruitment cycle.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage based on how well they score compared to the official cut-off. Check the previous year’s Maharashtra Police Constable Cut-Off in the table below to help understand the trend: Category Previous Year’s Cut Off Marks (Out of 200) General (GEN) 68 – 74 OBC 67 – 72 SC 60 – 65 ST 58 – 63 SBC 59 – 64 How to Check the Maharashtra Police Constable Cut-Off Marks 2025? The Maharashtra Police Constable Cut-Off 2025 will be released on the official website by the recruitment board. Candidates are advised to download it immediately once it released for reference. The following are the steps to check the Maharashtra Police Constable Cut-Off online: Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra Police recruitment portal at mahapariksha.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2024 link and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open where you can find the download link for the cut-off marks.

Step 4: Select a question paper set from the available options.

Step 5: The cut-off PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online How to Calculate Marks for Maharashtra Police Constable Exam 2025? The following is how candidates can calculate their expected marks for the written exam: The written exam consists of 100 questions. It is divided into 4 sections.

Each section contains 25 questions. Every question carries 1 mark.

The total marks for the written exam are 100.

There is no negative marking. So candidates only need to count their correct answers.

Add up all correct responses to estimate the expected score. Candidates who score more than the cut-off will be shortlisted for the PET and PST. Therefore, aiming for a high score increases the chances of moving to the next round.