Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 17:30 IST

The Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 includes Marathi, General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Intellectual Test topics. The written exam carries 100 marks, while the physical test carries 50 marks. Candidates can check the latest Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 and the complete exam pattern to prepare effectively.

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra State Police Department has released around 15631 vacancies for Police Constable posts. Candidates will be selected through a physical test followed by a written examination. Candidates must clear the written test to secure the position, which is why understanding the Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 becomes extremely important.

The syllabus helps candidates identify key subjects and important topics they must focus on during their preparation. Candidates should also know the exam pattern and marking scheme to have a clear idea of how questions will be asked and how marks will be distributed. The syllabus and exam pattern allow candidates to prepare smartly, cover all topics on time, and increase their chances of qualifying for the exam.

This article provides the latest Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 and the complete exam pattern to help plan preparation effectively.

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Department

Maharashtra State Police Department

Post Name

Police Constable

Year

2025

Total Vacancies

15631

Selection Process

Physical Test + Written Examination

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Marks

100 marks

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Subjects Included

Marathi, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning

Negative Marking

No (as per previous trends)

Official Website

mahapolice.gov.in

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Police Constable written exam must clearly understand the subjects included in the paper. The written exam mainly covers Marathi Grammar, Intellectual Test, Mathematics, and General Knowledge & Current Affairs. Knowing these subjects in advance helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the exam.

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs

The General Knowledge & Current Affairs section tests a candidate’s awareness of daily events and basic knowledge of important subjects. Candidates should prepare topics related to sports, politics, economics, history, and more. Below are the key areas included in this section:

  • Politics

  • Economics

  • History

  • Geography

  • Computer Knowledge

  • Science & Technology

  • National and International Current Affairs

  • Sports

  • National Movements

  • Literature and Traditions

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for Marathi Grammar

This section includes 25 questions based on Marathi language skills. Candidates must focus on the following topics to score well in the Marathi Grammar section:

  • Grammar

  • Idioms

  • Correct Use of Language

  • Vocabulary

  • Synonyms and Antonyms

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for Mathematics

The Mathematics section includes basic numerical and problem-solving questions. Most topics are from elementary-level mathematics. The following are the important topics to study:

  • LCM & HCF

  • Profit and Loss

  • Time and Work

  • Percentage and Discount

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Mensuration

  • Geometry

  • Area and Volume

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for Intellectual Test

The Intellectual Test section checks logical reasoning and analytical abilities. Candidates must prepare the following important topics:

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Syllogism

  • Blood Relations

  • Classification

  • Analogies

  • Alphabet Series

  • Word Arrangement

  • Sentence Arrangement

  • Data Interpretation

  • Assertion and Reason

  • Problem-Solving

  • Direction Test

Maharashtra Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Maharashtra Police Constable selection process is conducted in two stages, a written examination followed by a physical test. Candidates must understand the exam pattern of both stages to plan their preparation effectively. Each stage has a different marking system and structure. This makes it essential to go through the pattern before appearing for the exam.

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online

Maharashtra Police Constable Written Exam Pattern

The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. The paper includes four sections, and each section has 25 questions. The total duration of the exam is 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).

The written test carries 100 marks in total. Each section includes 25 questions worth 25 marks. All questions are multiple-choice. No negative marking has been officially mentioned (update if notified later). The total exam duration: 90 minutes.

Candidates can check the Maharashtra Police Constable Written Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subjects/Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Total Duration

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

25

25

1 hour 30 minutes

Marathi Grammar

25

25

Mathematics

25

25

Intellectual Test

25

25

Total

100

100

Maharashtra Police Constable Physical Test Exam Pattern

The Physical Test carries a total of 50 marks and includes different activities designed to check physical fitness and endurance. Candidates must score at least 50% of the physical test marks to qualify for the next stage.

Candidates can check Maharashtra Police Constable physical test structure in the table below:

S. No.

Activities

Marks

1.

1600 m Running (Male)

30 marks

2.

800 m Running (Female)

3.

Shot Put (Male & Female)

10 marks

4.

10 m Running (Male & Female)

10 marks

Total

  

50 marks

Maharashtra Police Constable Selection Process 2025

The Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 selection process is carried out in two major stages: a Physical Test followed by a Written Examination. Every candidate must qualify both rounds to secure a Police Constable position in Maharashtra. Below is an overview of each stage.

Stage 1 – Physical Test

The first step of the recruitment process checks the physical fitness of applicants. Separate fitness standards are set for male and female candidates. This stage carries 50 marks and includes various physical tasks to assess strength, stamina, and overall fitness.

Stage 2 – Written Examination

Applicants who clear the physical test are invited to appear for the written exam. This stage is conducted for 100 marks and consists of objective-type questions. The written test evaluates the candidate’s knowledge, reasoning ability, and skills required for the Maharashtra Police Constable job.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

