Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics PDF

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra State Police Department has released around 15631 vacancies for Police Constable posts. Candidates will be selected through a physical test followed by a written examination. Candidates must clear the written test to secure the position, which is why understanding the Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 becomes extremely important. The syllabus helps candidates identify key subjects and important topics they must focus on during their preparation. Candidates should also know the exam pattern and marking scheme to have a clear idea of how questions will be asked and how marks will be distributed. The syllabus and exam pattern allow candidates to prepare smartly, cover all topics on time, and increase their chances of qualifying for the exam.

This article provides the latest Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 and the complete exam pattern to help plan preparation effectively. Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Department Maharashtra State Police Department Post Name Police Constable Year 2025 Total Vacancies 15631 Selection Process Physical Test + Written Examination Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Total Marks 100 marks Exam Duration 90 minutes Subjects Included Marathi, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning Negative Marking No (as per previous trends) Official Website mahapolice.gov.in Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Police Constable written exam must clearly understand the subjects included in the paper. The written exam mainly covers Marathi Grammar, Intellectual Test, Mathematics, and General Knowledge & Current Affairs. Knowing these subjects in advance helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the exam. Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs The General Knowledge & Current Affairs section tests a candidate’s awareness of daily events and basic knowledge of important subjects. Candidates should prepare topics related to sports, politics, economics, history, and more. Below are the key areas included in this section: Politics

Economics

History

Geography

Computer Knowledge

Science & Technology

National and International Current Affairs

Sports

National Movements

Literature and Traditions

Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for Marathi Grammar This section includes 25 questions based on Marathi language skills. Candidates must focus on the following topics to score well in the Marathi Grammar section: Grammar

Idioms

Correct Use of Language

Vocabulary

Synonyms and Antonyms Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for Mathematics The Mathematics section includes basic numerical and problem-solving questions. Most topics are from elementary-level mathematics. The following are the important topics to study: LCM & HCF

Profit and Loss

Time and Work

Percentage and Discount

Ratio and Proportion

Mensuration

Geometry

Area and Volume Maharashtra Police Constable Syllabus for Intellectual Test The Intellectual Test section checks logical reasoning and analytical abilities. Candidates must prepare the following important topics:

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Coding-Decoding

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Classification

Analogies

Alphabet Series

Word Arrangement

Sentence Arrangement

Data Interpretation

Assertion and Reason

Problem-Solving

Direction Test Maharashtra Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The Maharashtra Police Constable selection process is conducted in two stages, a written examination followed by a physical test. Candidates must understand the exam pattern of both stages to plan their preparation effectively. Each stage has a different marking system and structure. This makes it essential to go through the pattern before appearing for the exam. Also Check:L Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online Maharashtra Police Constable Written Exam Pattern The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. The paper includes four sections, and each section has 25 questions. The total duration of the exam is 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).

The written test carries 100 marks in total. Each section includes 25 questions worth 25 marks. All questions are multiple-choice. No negative marking has been officially mentioned (update if notified later). The total exam duration: 90 minutes. Candidates can check the Maharashtra Police Constable Written Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below: Subjects/Sections No. of Questions Marks Total Duration General Knowledge & Current Affairs 25 25 1 hour 30 minutes Marathi Grammar 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 Intellectual Test 25 25 Total 100 100 Maharashtra Police Constable Physical Test Exam Pattern The Physical Test carries a total of 50 marks and includes different activities designed to check physical fitness and endurance. Candidates must score at least 50% of the physical test marks to qualify for the next stage.

Candidates can check Maharashtra Police Constable physical test structure in the table below: S. No. Activities Marks 1. 1600 m Running (Male) 30 marks 2. 800 m Running (Female) — 3. Shot Put (Male & Female) 10 marks 4. 10 m Running (Male & Female) 10 marks Total 50 marks Maharashtra Police Constable Selection Process 2025 The Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 selection process is carried out in two major stages: a Physical Test followed by a Written Examination. Every candidate must qualify both rounds to secure a Police Constable position in Maharashtra. Below is an overview of each stage. Stage 1 – Physical Test The first step of the recruitment process checks the physical fitness of applicants. Separate fitness standards are set for male and female candidates. This stage carries 50 marks and includes various physical tasks to assess strength, stamina, and overall fitness.