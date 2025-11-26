Bihar STET Result 2025 to Release in Second Week of December at bsebstet.org — Major Update from BSEB Chairman

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
By Mohd Salman
Nov 26, 2025

The Bihar STET Result 2025 will be released in the second week of December at bsebstet.org. The exam was conducted between October 14 and November 16, the exam tested subject knowledge, pedagogy, and teaching aptitude. Results will be released in PDF format with roll numbers

Bihar STET Result 2025
Bihar STET Result 2025

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET Result 2025 Date. BSEB has conducted the exam between October 14 and November 16 and the answer key was released on November 25, 2025.
As per the media report, the Bihar STET Result 2025 will be declared in the second week of December, 2025. The BSTET Exam determines the eligibility of candidates to teach in government schools of Bihar. In the Bihar STET Exam, candidates were tested with subject knowledge, pedagogy, and teaching aptitude.

Bihar STET Result 2025 Date

The Bihar STET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the second week of December 2025. However, there is no official statement released by BSEB regarding the release of the BSTET Result 2025. The Bihar STET Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Overview

BSEB will release the Bihar SET Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. After the release of the result, BSEB will separately release the Bihar STET Scorecard that candidates will be able to check after logging into their account with registration number and password. Check the table below for Bihar STET Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Bihar STET 2025

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Dates

October 14 – November 16, 2025

Provisional Answer Key

November 25, 2025

Result Date

Second Week of December 2025

Official Website

bseb.stet.org

How to Download Bihar STET Result 2025?

Candidates will be to download Bihar SET Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit Official Website, bsebstet.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab and check "Bihar STET Result 2025" in the latest updates section.
  • Now click on the BSTET Result 2025 PDF which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates
  • Candidates must take multiple printouts for future reference during document verification.

Bihar STET Merit List 2025

BSEB will release the Merit List PDF along with the result. The merit list will contain the ranking of candidates based on their scores and category reservations. Check the process on which Bihar STET merit list 2025 will be prepared

  • Written Examination
  • Shortlisting Based on written exam score
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

