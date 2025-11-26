Bihar STET Result 2025 to Release in Second Week of December at bsebstet.org — Major Update from BSEB Chairman

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET Result 2025 Date. BSEB has conducted the exam between October 14 and November 16 and the answer key was released on November 25, 2025.

As per the media report, the Bihar STET Result 2025 will be declared in the second week of December, 2025. The BSTET Exam determines the eligibility of candidates to teach in government schools of Bihar. In the Bihar STET Exam, candidates were tested with subject knowledge, pedagogy, and teaching aptitude.

Bihar STET Result 2025 Date

The Bihar STET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the second week of December 2025. However, there is no official statement released by BSEB regarding the release of the BSTET Result 2025. The Bihar STET Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.