MGUG Result 2025 OUT at mgug.ac.in; Download State Ayush University UP Result, UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MGUG Result 2025: Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur (MGUG), formerly State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh, has recently released the even semester results of various courses, including BSc Nursing, BAMS, BUHS, and BDS and other exams. Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mgug.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mgug.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. MGUG Results 2025 As per the latest update, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, released the results of even semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh result 2025 on the official website of the University- mgug.ac.in.

MGUG Result 2025 Click here How to Check MGUG Result 2025. Candidates can check their MGUG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MGUG even semester result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mgug.ac.in Step 2: Click on “Other Useful Link”. Step 3: Click on the “MGUG Result” section available there. Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”. Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code and click on “Get Result” Step 7: The result will appear on the screen. Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Results 2025 for various examinations.

Course Direct Link Basic B.Sc. Nursing Regular and Supplementary Examination Click here Even Sem Regular Exam (Nursing College), May -2025 Click here Even Sem Regular Exam, May -2025 Click here BAMS 2nd Professional Year Exam, Jan-Feb. 2025 Click here Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur (MGUG), formerly State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh, is located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2020 and was renamed as Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, Gorakhpur by the Uttar Pradesh Act No. 6 of 2021. The University presently offers a large number UG, PG and Diploma level courses covering Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani. University is offering BAMS, MD/MS (Unani) and MD/MS (Ayurveda) courses.