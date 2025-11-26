RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
MGUG Result 2025 OUT at mgug.ac.in; Download State Ayush University UP Result, UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 17:50 IST

MGUG Result 2025 OUT:Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur (MGUG) declared the even semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

MGUG Result 2025: Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur (MGUG), formerly State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh, has recently released the even semester results of various courses, including BSc Nursing, BAMS, BUHS, and BDS and other exams. Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mgug.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mgug.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, released the results of even semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh result 2025 on the official website of the University- mgug.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check MGUG Result 2025.

Candidates can check their MGUG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MGUG even semester result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mgug.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Other Useful Link”.

Step 3: Click on the “MGUG Result” section available there.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code and click on “Get Result”

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur Results 2025 for various examinations.

Course

Direct Link

Basic B.Sc. Nursing Regular and Supplementary Examination

Click here

Even Sem Regular Exam (Nursing College), May -2025

Click here

Even Sem Regular Exam, May -2025

Click here

BAMS 2nd Professional Year Exam, Jan-Feb. 2025

Click here

Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur

Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur (MGUG), formerly State Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh, is located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

It was established in the year 2020 and was renamed as Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, Gorakhpur by the Uttar Pradesh Act No. 6 of 2021. 

The University presently offers a large number UG, PG and Diploma level courses covering Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani. University is offering BAMS, MD/MS (Unani) and MD/MS (Ayurveda) courses.

Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur: Highlights

University Name

Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur

Established

2020

Location

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

MGUG Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

