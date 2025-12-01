Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
CLAT 2025 Question Paper: Download PDF, Exam Pattern & Analysis

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 1, 2025, 17:29 IST

The CLAT 2025 Question Paper PDF is provided in this article for students preparing for the upcoming CLAT 2026 exam on 7th December 2025. Aspirants can download the complete question paper to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and types of questions asked. Analysing the previous year’s paper helps improve accuracy, speed, and familiarity with comprehension-based questions. This article is extremely useful for creating an effective study plan for CLAT 2026.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on 7th December 2025, and aspirants have already begun their preparation with full intensity. To support students in their exam strategy, we are providing the CLAT 2025 Question Paper in this article. Solving previous year papers is one of the most effective ways to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and types of questions asked. This article will help candidates strengthen their speed, accuracy, and legal reasoning skills for CLAT 2026.

CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

Conducting Body

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)

Exam Level

National

Courses Offered

5-year Integrated LLB Programmes: BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech LLB – and LLM.

CLAT 2026 Exam Date

December 7, 2025 (Sunday)

Application Dates

August 1 – October 31, 2025

Official Website

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Qualification Required

Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed)

Minimum Marks

45% (General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI); 

40% (SC/ST)

Age Limit

No upper age limit

Nationality

Indian and 

NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals

Attempts Allowed

Unlimited

Understanding the CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The CLAT 2026 exam pattern will follow the same comprehension-based format, testing students’ analytical and reasoning abilities across five major sections: English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each passage was followed by application-based questions, making reading speed and conceptual clarity the key to scoring well. The paper had 120 questions, each carrying one mark, with a 0.25 negative marking for every incorrect response.

CLAT 2025 Question Paper, Download PDF

Students preparing for CLAT 2026 should thoroughly analyse the CLAT 2025 question paper to understand commonly repeated concepts and high-weightage areas. The questions help students grasp logic, reasoning, and legal interpretation with clarity. Practising this paper will improve time management and boost exam confidence.

CLAT Paper

Download PDF

CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set A

Download

CLAT 2025 Question Paper  Set B

Download

CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set C

Download

CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set D

Download

Section-Wise Analysis of CLAT 2025 Question Paper

1. English Language

The English section focused on comprehension passages derived from contemporary articles, editorials, and fictional texts. Questions revolved around tone analysis, inference, vocabulary meaning, and critical understanding of the passage. Students with strong reading skills found this section manageable.

2. Current Affairs & General Knowledge

This section was dominated by international news, major national developments, awards, government schemes, and legal updates. Most questions were moderate in difficulty, but required students to have consistent knowledge of monthly current affairs.

3. Legal Reasoning

The Legal Reasoning section tested students’ understanding of legal situations through case-based passages. Questions involved constitutional law, contracts, torts, and criminal law concepts. Rather than prior legal knowledge, the emphasis was on logical interpretation and application.

4. Logical Reasoning

Logical Reasoning passages required critical thinking, argument evaluation, and identifying assumptions and conclusions. This section was moderately challenging due to lengthy statements but remained scoring for students with good analytical skills.

5. Quantitative Techniques

Mathematics questions were based on data interpretation, ratios, percentages, basic algebra, and numerical reasoning. The level of difficulty was easy to moderate, and accuracy mattered more than speed.

Why Solving the CLAT Previous Year Question Papers is Important for CLAT 2026?

Using the CLAT 2025 question paper as a preparation tool helps students understand the exact difficulty level and pattern expected in CLAT 2026. It allows aspirants to identify weak areas, practise comprehension-based questions, and improve accuracy under exam pressure. The more students familiarise themselves with actual exam-style questions, the higher their chances of scoring well.

CLAT 2026 Exam: Eligibility Criteria for Courses Offered 

Course Name

Required Qualification

Minimum Aggregate Marks

Specific Subject/Stream Requirements

BA LL.B

10+2 (Class 12) or equivalent from a recognized board.

45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)

Must have passing marks in all subjects of Class 12.

BBA LL.B

10+2 (Class 12) or equivalent from a recognized board.

45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)

Must have passing marks in all subjects.

B.Com LL.B

10+2 (Class 12) or equivalent from a recognized board.

45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)

Must have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination.

B.Sc LL.B

10+2 (Class 12) from a recognized board.

45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)

Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as core subjects.

B.Tech LL.B

10+2 (Class 12) from a recognized board.

45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)

Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

LL.M (Postgraduate)

Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized university.

55% (General/OBC) / 50% (SC/ST)

Final-year law students awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Solving the CLAT 2025 Question Paper is an essential step for students preparing for the CLAT 2026 exam on 7th December 2025. It builds confidence, strengthens exam strategy, and improves overall performance. Make this paper a core part of your preparation plan for better results.



