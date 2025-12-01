CLAT 2025 Question Paper: Download PDF, Exam Pattern & Analysis

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on 7th December 2025, and aspirants have already begun their preparation with full intensity. To support students in their exam strategy, we are providing the CLAT 2025 Question Paper in this article. Solving previous year papers is one of the most effective ways to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and types of questions asked. This article will help candidates strengthen their speed, accuracy, and legal reasoning skills for CLAT 2026. CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights Events Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Exam Level National Courses Offered 5-year Integrated LLB Programmes: BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech LLB – and LLM. CLAT 2026 Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Sunday) Application Dates August 1 – October 31, 2025 Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Qualification Required Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed) Minimum Marks 45% (General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI); 40% (SC/ST) Age Limit No upper age limit Nationality Indian and NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals Attempts Allowed Unlimited

Understanding the CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern The CLAT 2026 exam pattern will follow the same comprehension-based format, testing students’ analytical and reasoning abilities across five major sections: English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each passage was followed by application-based questions, making reading speed and conceptual clarity the key to scoring well. The paper had 120 questions, each carrying one mark, with a 0.25 negative marking for every incorrect response. CLAT 2025 Question Paper, Download PDF Students preparing for CLAT 2026 should thoroughly analyse the CLAT 2025 question paper to understand commonly repeated concepts and high-weightage areas. The questions help students grasp logic, reasoning, and legal interpretation with clarity. Practising this paper will improve time management and boost exam confidence.

CLAT Paper Download PDF CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set A Download CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set B Download CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set C Download CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set D Download Section-Wise Analysis of CLAT 2025 Question Paper 1. English Language The English section focused on comprehension passages derived from contemporary articles, editorials, and fictional texts. Questions revolved around tone analysis, inference, vocabulary meaning, and critical understanding of the passage. Students with strong reading skills found this section manageable. 2. Current Affairs & General Knowledge This section was dominated by international news, major national developments, awards, government schemes, and legal updates. Most questions were moderate in difficulty, but required students to have consistent knowledge of monthly current affairs.

3. Legal Reasoning The Legal Reasoning section tested students’ understanding of legal situations through case-based passages. Questions involved constitutional law, contracts, torts, and criminal law concepts. Rather than prior legal knowledge, the emphasis was on logical interpretation and application. 4. Logical Reasoning Logical Reasoning passages required critical thinking, argument evaluation, and identifying assumptions and conclusions. This section was moderately challenging due to lengthy statements but remained scoring for students with good analytical skills. 5. Quantitative Techniques Mathematics questions were based on data interpretation, ratios, percentages, basic algebra, and numerical reasoning. The level of difficulty was easy to moderate, and accuracy mattered more than speed.