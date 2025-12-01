CLAT 2025 Question Paper: Download PDF, Exam Pattern & Analysis

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on 7th December 2025, and aspirants have already begun their preparation with full intensity. To support students in their exam strategy, we are providing the CLAT 2025 Question Paper in this article. Solving previous year papers is one of the most effective ways to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and types of questions asked. This article will help candidates strengthen their speed, accuracy, and legal reasoning skills for CLAT 2026.
CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights
|
Events
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
|
Conducting Body
|
Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Courses Offered
|
5-year Integrated LLB Programmes: BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech LLB – and LLM.
|
CLAT 2026 Exam Date
|
December 7, 2025 (Sunday)
|
Application Dates
|
August 1 – October 31, 2025
|
Official Website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|
Qualification Required
|
Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed)
|
Minimum Marks
|
45% (General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI);
40% (SC/ST)
|
Age Limit
|
No upper age limit
|
Nationality
|
Indian and
NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals
|
Attempts Allowed
|
Unlimited
Understanding the CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern
The CLAT 2026 exam pattern will follow the same comprehension-based format, testing students’ analytical and reasoning abilities across five major sections: English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each passage was followed by application-based questions, making reading speed and conceptual clarity the key to scoring well. The paper had 120 questions, each carrying one mark, with a 0.25 negative marking for every incorrect response.
CLAT 2025 Question Paper, Download PDF
Students preparing for CLAT 2026 should thoroughly analyse the CLAT 2025 question paper to understand commonly repeated concepts and high-weightage areas. The questions help students grasp logic, reasoning, and legal interpretation with clarity. Practising this paper will improve time management and boost exam confidence.
|
CLAT Paper
|
Download PDF
|
CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set A
|
CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set B
|
CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set C
|
CLAT 2025 Question Paper Set D
Section-Wise Analysis of CLAT 2025 Question Paper
1. English Language
The English section focused on comprehension passages derived from contemporary articles, editorials, and fictional texts. Questions revolved around tone analysis, inference, vocabulary meaning, and critical understanding of the passage. Students with strong reading skills found this section manageable.
2. Current Affairs & General Knowledge
This section was dominated by international news, major national developments, awards, government schemes, and legal updates. Most questions were moderate in difficulty, but required students to have consistent knowledge of monthly current affairs.
3. Legal Reasoning
The Legal Reasoning section tested students’ understanding of legal situations through case-based passages. Questions involved constitutional law, contracts, torts, and criminal law concepts. Rather than prior legal knowledge, the emphasis was on logical interpretation and application.
4. Logical Reasoning
Logical Reasoning passages required critical thinking, argument evaluation, and identifying assumptions and conclusions. This section was moderately challenging due to lengthy statements but remained scoring for students with good analytical skills.
5. Quantitative Techniques
Mathematics questions were based on data interpretation, ratios, percentages, basic algebra, and numerical reasoning. The level of difficulty was easy to moderate, and accuracy mattered more than speed.
Why Solving the CLAT Previous Year Question Papers is Important for CLAT 2026?
Using the CLAT 2025 question paper as a preparation tool helps students understand the exact difficulty level and pattern expected in CLAT 2026. It allows aspirants to identify weak areas, practise comprehension-based questions, and improve accuracy under exam pressure. The more students familiarise themselves with actual exam-style questions, the higher their chances of scoring well.
CLAT 2026 Exam: Eligibility Criteria for Courses Offered
|
Course Name
|
Required Qualification
|
Minimum Aggregate Marks
|
Specific Subject/Stream Requirements
|
BA LL.B
|
10+2 (Class 12) or equivalent from a recognized board.
|
45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)
|
Must have passing marks in all subjects of Class 12.
|
BBA LL.B
|
10+2 (Class 12) or equivalent from a recognized board.
|
45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)
|
Must have passing marks in all subjects.
|
B.Com LL.B
|
10+2 (Class 12) or equivalent from a recognized board.
|
45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)
|
Must have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination.
|
B.Sc LL.B
|
10+2 (Class 12) from a recognized board.
|
45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)
|
Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as core subjects.
|
B.Tech LL.B
|
10+2 (Class 12) from a recognized board.
|
45% (General/OBC) / 40% (SC/ST)
|
Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
|
LL.M (Postgraduate)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized university.
|
55% (General/OBC) / 50% (SC/ST)
|
Final-year law students awaiting results are also eligible to apply.
Solving the CLAT 2025 Question Paper is an essential step for students preparing for the CLAT 2026 exam on 7th December 2025. It builds confidence, strengthens exam strategy, and improves overall performance. Make this paper a core part of your preparation plan for better results.
