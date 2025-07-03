CLAT 2026 Application: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is a national-level entrance exam for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. Conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, CLAT is one of the most competitive and sought-after law entrance exams in the country. The CLAT 2026 application window will open on August 1, 2025, and remain active until October 31, 2025. Candidates will be able to register online on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2026 UG exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This article provides a complete, step-by-step guide on how to fill the CLAT application form, documents required, eligibility criteria, registration process, and other key instructions to help you apply smoothly and accurately.

CLAT 2026 Registration Date and Highlights The CLAT 2026 registration process will begin on August 1, 2025, and remain open until October 31, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues or disqualification. Here are the key highlights of CLAT 2026: Particulars Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Mode of Application Online Start of Registration August 1, 2025 Last Date to Apply October 31, 2025 Application Window Duration 3 months Mode of Exam Offline (Pen-and-Paper based) Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Sunday), 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in How to Register for CLAT 2026: Step-by-Step Process

Follow these steps to successfully register for the CLAT 2026 exam: 1.Visit the official website: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 2.Click on “Register” and enter details such as your name, mobile number, and email ID. 3.Verify your email and log in using the OTP sent to your registered email. 4.Fill the CLAT Application Form: Personal details (name, DOB, gender, category)

Communication address and parent/guardian details

Academic qualifications

Test centre preferences (usually 3 options)

Upload required documents (see below) 5.Pay the application fee online via debit card, credit card, or net banking. 6.Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference. Documents Required for CLAT 2026 Registration Before you begin the form, keep the following scanned documents ready: Passport-size photograph (with plain background)

Signature (in black/blue ink on white paper)

Category certificate (if applicable – SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (only for certain NLUs like NLU Patna, NLU Odisha, etc.)

10th and 12th mark sheets (as per educational qualifications)

ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport for verification)

All documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format (usually JPG/JPEG, max size: 500KB). CLAT 2026 Application Fee The application fee must be paid online only: General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates: ₹4,000/-

SC/ST/BPL candidates: ₹3,500/-

For Previous years' CLAT question papers (optional): ₹500/- extra Note: The fee is non-refundable under any circumstances. CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Are You Eligible? Make sure you meet these criteria before applying: For UG (LLB): Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent

Minimum Marks:

45% for General/OBC/PwD/NRI

40% for SC/ST

Age Limit: No age restriction For PG (LLM): Qualification: LLB or equivalent degree

Minimum Marks:

50% for General/OBC/PwD/NRI

45% for SC/ST

Age Limit: No age restriction Important Rules and Guidelines for CLAT 2026 Application To avoid rejection or delays, it’s essential to follow all rules set by the Consortium while filling out the CLAT 2026 form. Here are some key application guidelines you must keep in mind:

Submit the form before the last date to avoid server issues or late penalties.

Make sure your name and details match your official documents.

Upload clear and correct documents—blurred or mismatched documents can lead to rejection.

Choose test centres wisely, based on your location and accessibility.

For reserved categories, valid and updated certificates are mandatory.

Use only a valid email ID and phone number—all future communication happens through these. CLAT Form Correction Window The Consortium may open a form correction window after the last date of registration. However, corrections are limited to select fields only such as: Spelling errors

Photograph/signature upload issues

Centre preference changes

No correction will be allowed in email ID, mobile number, or category details once submitted.

Tips to Avoid Common Mistakes

marks before submission

Don’t wait till the last date to apply

Upload documents in the correct size and format

Save a soft copy and print of the confirmation page and payment receipt