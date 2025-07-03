CLAT 2026 Application: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is a national-level entrance exam for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. Conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, CLAT is one of the most competitive and sought-after law entrance exams in the country.
The CLAT 2026 application window will open on August 1, 2025, and remain active until October 31, 2025. Candidates will be able to register online on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2026 UG exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
This article provides a complete, step-by-step guide on how to fill the CLAT application form, documents required, eligibility criteria, registration process, and other key instructions to help you apply smoothly and accurately.
CLAT 2026 Registration Date and Highlights
The CLAT 2026 registration process will begin on August 1, 2025, and remain open until October 31, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues or disqualification.
Here are the key highlights of CLAT 2026:
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026
|Conducting Body
|Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Start of Registration
|August 1, 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|October 31, 2025
|Application Window Duration
|3 months
|Mode of Exam
|Offline (Pen-and-Paper based)
|Exam Date
|December 7, 2025 (Sunday), 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
|Official Website
|consortiumofnlus.ac.in
How to Register for CLAT 2026: Step-by-Step Process
Follow these steps to successfully register for the CLAT 2026 exam:
1.Visit the official website: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2.Click on “Register” and enter details such as your name, mobile number, and email ID.
3.Verify your email and log in using the OTP sent to your registered email.
4.Fill the CLAT Application Form:
- Personal details (name, DOB, gender, category)
- Communication address and parent/guardian details
- Academic qualifications
- Test centre preferences (usually 3 options)
- Upload required documents (see below)
5.Pay the application fee online via debit card, credit card, or net banking.
6.Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Documents Required for CLAT 2026 Registration
Before you begin the form, keep the following scanned documents ready:
- Passport-size photograph (with plain background)
- Signature (in black/blue ink on white paper)
- Category certificate (if applicable – SC/ST/OBC/EWS)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (only for certain NLUs like NLU Patna, NLU Odisha, etc.)
- 10th and 12th mark sheets (as per educational qualifications)
- ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport for verification)
All documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format (usually JPG/JPEG, max size: 500KB).
CLAT 2026 Application Fee
The application fee must be paid online only:
- General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates: ₹4,000/-
- SC/ST/BPL candidates: ₹3,500/-
- For Previous years' CLAT question papers (optional): ₹500/- extra
Note: The fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.
CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Are You Eligible?
Make sure you meet these criteria before applying:
For UG (LLB):
- Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent
- Minimum Marks:
- 45% for General/OBC/PwD/NRI
- 40% for SC/ST
- Age Limit: No age restriction
For PG (LLM):
- Qualification: LLB or equivalent degree
- Minimum Marks:
- 50% for General/OBC/PwD/NRI
- 45% for SC/ST
- Age Limit: No age restriction
Important Rules and Guidelines for CLAT 2026 Application
To avoid rejection or delays, it’s essential to follow all rules set by the Consortium while filling out the CLAT 2026 form. Here are some key application guidelines you must keep in mind:
- Submit the form before the last date to avoid server issues or late penalties.
- Make sure your name and details match your official documents.
- Upload clear and correct documents—blurred or mismatched documents can lead to rejection.
- Choose test centres wisely, based on your location and accessibility.
- For reserved categories, valid and updated certificates are mandatory.
- Use only a valid email ID and phone number—all future communication happens through these.
CLAT Form Correction Window
The Consortium may open a form correction window after the last date of registration. However, corrections are limited to select fields only such as:
- Spelling errors
- Photograph/signature upload issues
- Centre preference changes
- No correction will be allowed in email ID, mobile number, or category details once submitted.
- Tips to Avoid Common Mistakes
- marks before submission
- Don’t wait till the last date to apply
- Upload documents in the correct size and format
- Save a soft copy and print of the confirmation page and payment receipt
The CLAT 2026 application form is the first and most crucial step toward securing admission to a prestigious National Law University. With competition getting tougher every year, applying accurately and on time is essential. Follow the above guide carefully, stay updated via the official website, and prepare confidently for the exam ahead.
