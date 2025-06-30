CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: UG and PG Subject-wise with Marks Weightage

CLAT Exam 2026: One of India's most prominent national entrance exams for UG and PG Law Programs is the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Every year, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) supervises its operation. It is expected that the CLAT 2026 Application Process will be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) in July 2025. To complete the CLAT Application Form, candidates must go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. The exam date for CLAT 2026 has not yet been disclosed. Before starting the CLAT Preparation 2026, candidates should find the CLAT UG and PG Syllabus 2026 in this page.





CLAT 2026 UG and PG Exam: Key Highlights