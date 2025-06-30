Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: UG and PG Subject-wise with Marks Weightage

Check this article to get to know the full detailed information of the CLAT UG and PG Exam Syllabus 2026. This exam is held once every year and is very important for all the candidates to go through the syllabus of CLAT Exam thoroughly. 

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 8, 2025, 17:19 IST

CLAT Exam 2026: One of India's most prominent national entrance exams for UG and PG Law Programs is the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Every year, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) supervises its operation. It is expected that the CLAT 2026 Application Process will be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) in July 2025. To complete the CLAT Application Form, candidates must go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. The exam date for CLAT 2026 has not yet been disclosed. Before starting the CLAT Preparation 2026, candidates should find the CLAT UG and PG Syllabus 2026 in this page.


CLAT 2026 UG and PG Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

CLAT 2026 Conducted by

CONSORTIUM OF NLUs

Exam Frequency

Once a Year

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen & Paper

Application Fee

  • General, OBC, and PwD:INR 4000

  • SC and ST: INR 3500

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions 

Total Number of Questions

120

Subjects Covered in UG

  • English Language

  • Current Affairs & General Knowledge

  • Legal Reasoning

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Quantitative Techniques

Subjects Covered in PG

  • Constitutional Law 

  • Jurisprudence

  • Other major law subjects

Marks per Question

1 mark

Negative Marking

-0.25 marks for each wrong answer

Exam Timings

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Reporting Time

1:00 PM

Duration of Exam

2 hours

Official Website

clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in 

What are the CLAT 2026 UG Syllabus Subject-Wise

Students applying for CLAT UG Exam and check the below table for Subject-wise Syllabus with weightage and number of questions. 

Subject Name

Content Topics

Weightage

No. of Questions

English Language

  • Comprehension Passages

  • Vocabulary (Synonyms, Antonyms, Analogies)

  • Grammar (Sentence Correction, Spotting Errors)

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Idioms and Phrases

  • Inference and Conclusion-based Questions

20%

22-26

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

  • Recent National and International Events

  • Awards and Honors

  • Sports

  • Science and Technology

  • Government Policies and Schemes

  • Historical Events of Significance

25%

28-32

Legal Reasoning

  • Principles of Law and Facts-based Questions

  • Legal Terms and Maxims

  • Application of Laws in Various Situations (Contract Law, Criminal Law, Tort Law, etc.)

  • Logical Deduction from Given Legal Propositions

25%

28-32

Logical Reasoning

  • Analogies and Logical Sequences

  • Syllogisms

  • Critical Reasoning

  • Statement and Assumption/Conclusion

  • Arguments (Strong/Weak)

  • Puzzle-based Questions

20%

22-26

Quantitative Techniques (Mathematics)

  • Data Interpretation (Tables, Bar Graphs, Pie Charts)

  • Arithmetic (Ratios, Percentages, Averages)

  • Algebraic Equations

  • Number Systems

  • Geometry and Mensuration

10%

10-14

Total

  

100%

120

What are the CLAT 2026 PG Syllabus

Students applying for CLAT PG Exam and check the below table for Subject-wise Syllabus with number of questions. 

Subject Name

Content Topics

No. of Questions

Constitutional Law

  • Fundamental Rights and Duties

  • Directive Principles of State Policy

  • Judiciary and Parliament

  • Amendments and Landmark Judgments











120 Questions 

Jurisprudence

  • Theories of Law

  • Schools of Jurisprudence

  • Legal Concepts (Rights, Duties, Ownership, Possession)

 Law Subjects

  • Law of Torts: Negligence, Defamation, Consumer Protection

  • Contract Law: Offer, Acceptance, Consideration, Breach of Contract

  • Criminal Law (IPC): General Principles, Offenses

  • Family Law: Marriage, Divorce, Succession

  • Property Law

  • Public International Law

  • Company Law and IPR

How to prepare for CLAT Exam 2026?

  • Make time to revise once a week. Go over your notes, key ideas, and formulas on a frequent basis.

  • Use flashcards to quickly review material, particularly current events, legal jargon, and vocabulary.

  • Make time for rest, exercise, and enough sleep as part of a well-rounded schedule.

  • Maintain Your Motivation: Setting short-term objectives and praising yourself when you reach them will help you stay motivated.

  • Participate in study groups to talk about challenging subjects and pick up tips from others.

  • For professional advice and disciplined study, if necessary, think about enrolling in a coaching facility that specializes in CLAT preparation.

  • Review the concepts from mathematics class 10.

  • Practice being exact while working quickly to solve challenges.

Which are the Recommended Books for CLAT Exam 2026?

In the below given table you can find the few best recommended Books for CLAT Exam 2026 for both UG and PG Syllabus

CLAT Exam UG Books 2026

Topics

Books

English Language

  • English is Easy by Chetananand Singh

  • General English by SP Bakshi

  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

  • 30 days to more powerful Vocabulary by Norman Lewis

  • General English by RS Aggarwal

GK and Current Affairs

  • General Knowledge by Lucent Publication

  • Competition Success Review

  • Pratiyogita Darpan

  • General Knowledge by Tarun Goyal

  • Pearson's Concise GK Manual

Legal Reasoning

  • Objective Legal Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal

  • Important Judgment That Transformed India by Alex Andrews George

  • The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Harsh Gagrani

  • LST’s Legal Reasoning Module

  • Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning by AP Bhardwaj

Logical Reasoning 

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

  • Logical Reasoning by Arun Sharma

  • A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

  • A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant

  • Quantitative Aptitude ebook (ALL Parts Solved) by RS Aggarwal

Quantitative Techniques

  • Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal

  • Elementary Mathematics with Numerical Ability by Prateek Jain

  • 30 Days Wonder for Maths by S Chand

  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Pearson's

CLAT Exam PG Books 2026

Topic

Books

CLAT PG 2026

  • Singhal's S. S. Hand Books for LLM Entrance Exam

  • PSA Pillai or Ratanlal & Dhirajlal for IPC

  • Universal Guide to LLM Entrance Exam

  • K. Jain (Dukki) Part I & II for the Constitution

  • AK Jain MCQs

  • K. Jain or Salmond for Jurisprudence

  • Company Law by Avtar Singh

  • The Constitution of India by P.M. Bakshi

Also Check:

CLAT 2026 Online Form: How to Register, Documents Required, Process with Rules and Guidelines

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Can Applicants clear CLAT in 6 months?
    +
    Yes, if you prepare strategically and diligently, you can pass the CLAT exam in six months. Despite the fact that CLAT is a tough exam, your chances of success can be greatly increased with a well-organized study schedule, constant effort, and efficient learning techniques.
  • Is CLAT 2026 difficult?
    +
    The paper's overall difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate. There were a few tricky questions, but nothing that would rattle a well-prepared student.
  • In how many languages CLAT Exams are held?
    +
    Currently CLAT Exams are held in only one language, English. However, according to the sources, the Bar Council of India might conduct the CLAT exam in other languages too in the short run.
  • When to start preparing for CLAT?
    +
    It's generally recommended to start preparing for CLAT at least 6-12 months before the exam date. This allows ample time to cover the syllabus, practice effectively, and identify areas of improvement. 
  • What is the pattern of CLAT 2026?
    +
    The CLAT 2026 exam will have 120 multiple-choice questions, with 1 mark awarded for each correct answer and 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam duration is 2 hours and will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper based).

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News