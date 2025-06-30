CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: UG and PG Subject-wise with Marks Weightage

CLAT Exam 2026: One of India's most prominent national entrance exams for UG and PG Law Programs is the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Every year, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) supervises its operation. It is expected that the CLAT 2026 Application Process will be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) in July 2025. To complete the CLAT Application Form, candidates must go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. The exam date for CLAT 2026 has not yet been disclosed. Before starting the CLAT Preparation 2026, candidates should find the CLAT UG and PG Syllabus 2026 in this page.
CLAT 2026 UG and PG Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
CLAT 2026 Conducted by
|
CONSORTIUM OF NLUs
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a Year
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen & Paper
|
Application Fee
|
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Total Number of Questions
|
120
|
Subjects Covered in UG
|
|
Subjects Covered in PG
|
|
Marks per Question
|
1 mark
|
Negative Marking
|
-0.25 marks for each wrong answer
|
Exam Timings
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
|
Reporting Time
|
1:00 PM
|
Duration of Exam
|
2 hours
|
Official Website
What are the CLAT 2026 UG Syllabus Subject-Wise
Students applying for CLAT UG Exam and check the below table for Subject-wise Syllabus with weightage and number of questions.
|
Subject Name
|
Content Topics
|
Weightage
|
No. of Questions
|
English Language
|
|
20%
|
22-26
|
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
|
|
25%
|
28-32
|
Legal Reasoning
|
|
25%
|
28-32
|
Logical Reasoning
|
|
20%
|
22-26
|
Quantitative Techniques (Mathematics)
|
|
10%
|
10-14
|
Total
|
100%
|
120
What are the CLAT 2026 PG Syllabus
Students applying for CLAT PG Exam and check the below table for Subject-wise Syllabus with number of questions.
|
Subject Name
|
Content Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Constitutional Law
|
|
120 Questions
|
Jurisprudence
|
|
Law Subjects
|
How to prepare for CLAT Exam 2026?
-
Make time to revise once a week. Go over your notes, key ideas, and formulas on a frequent basis.
-
Use flashcards to quickly review material, particularly current events, legal jargon, and vocabulary.
-
Make time for rest, exercise, and enough sleep as part of a well-rounded schedule.
-
Maintain Your Motivation: Setting short-term objectives and praising yourself when you reach them will help you stay motivated.
-
Participate in study groups to talk about challenging subjects and pick up tips from others.
-
For professional advice and disciplined study, if necessary, think about enrolling in a coaching facility that specializes in CLAT preparation.
-
Review the concepts from mathematics class 10.
-
Practice being exact while working quickly to solve challenges.
Which are the Recommended Books for CLAT Exam 2026?
In the below given table you can find the few best recommended Books for CLAT Exam 2026 for both UG and PG Syllabus
|
CLAT Exam UG Books 2026
|
Topics
|
Books
|
English Language
|
|
GK and Current Affairs
|
|
Legal Reasoning
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
|
CLAT Exam PG Books 2026
|
Topic
|
Books
|
CLAT PG 2026
|
