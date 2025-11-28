CTET 2026 Application Form
SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Today, Download at snaptest.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 28, 2025, 09:38 IST

SNAP 2025 test 1 admit card will be available on the official website snaptest.org. Follow the steps provided here to download the hall ticket. 

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Today at snaptest.org
Key Points

  • Download SNAP test 1 admit card using login id and password
  • SNAP 2025 exam tinings to be given on admit card
  • SNAP 2025 test 1 on December 6, 2025

SNAP Test 1 Admit Card 2025: Symbiosis International Deemed University will be releasing the SNAP 2025 Test 1 admit card today, November 28, 2025. Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2025 test 1 scheduled for December 6, 2025, can visit the official website today to download the admit card.

To download the SNAP admit card, candidates can visit the official website and log in using their login ID and password. Candidates are also advised to download the SNAP admit cards before the exam date.

SNAP 2025 test 1 admit card will be available for download on the official website - snaptest.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit card.

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card 

The link to download the SNAP admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP

Step 2: Click on SNAP test 1 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The SNAP admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

SNAP 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

The SNAP 2025 admit card will be available for download online. The admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam centre details

  • Exam schedule

  • Reporting time

  • Candidate photograph and signature image

  • Instructions for candidates

